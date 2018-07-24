Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Insane Crash at the Tour de France
Jul 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Philippe Gilbert crashes over a wall on Stage 16 of the 2018 Tour de France.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Bold Unplugged Volume 1
61572 views
Bike Checks & Tech From the Pits - EWS La Thuile 2018
55574 views
Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage
46605 views
Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
45556 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
45349 views
Video: How Do EWS Pros Beef Up Their Bikes?
41439 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Infamous Squamish Double Black Diamond 'Treasure Trail'
37834 views
Day 1 Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
37133 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
+ 15
mnorris122
(29 mins ago)
...and he dusted himself off and finished the stage! Road racing is NOT for pussies.
[Reply]
+ 4
bulletbassman
(21 mins ago)
Local guy finished a race with a broken collarbone and drove himself to the hospital afterwards.
[Reply]
+ 3
vulpes99
(13 mins ago)
It was an eight or nine foot drop on the descent of a mountain stage. Fractured kneecap and he still finished the stage. Not quite as insane as Johnny Hoogerland getting hit by a car and flying into a barbed wire fence during the 2011 Tour de France. And he even finished the stage....
[Reply]
+ 6
fecalmaster
(27 mins ago)
At least his bike and spandex are still in one piece.
[Reply]
+ 5
jwebber022
(18 mins ago)
Somebody needs a flat cornering lesson
[Reply]
+ 2
Bomadics
(25 mins ago)
That just shows how close to the edge they ride downhill, one small adjustment to the racing line and he couldn't stop in time.
[Reply]
+ 3
ctbiker888
(31 mins ago)
That’s going to leave a mark. Chapeau to Phillipe for getting back on the bike after that.
[Reply]
+ 1
vid1998
(27 mins ago)
That's Booldog's style, nothing but respect to the guy for riding away.
[Reply]
+ 1
vid1998
(27 mins ago)
Sorry, not meant for you, useless phone
[Reply]
+ 2
Lagr1980
(27 mins ago)
I guess foot out does not work for the roadies.... How a sheet of paper can make you go downnnnn....j
[Reply]
+ 1
CaliCol
(6 mins ago)
In all my years of road racing I only crashed hard once in a criterium and it sucked. My palms were exposed down to white meat then the blood just started flowing.
[Reply]
+ 2
Straight6Rocks
(14 mins ago)
Target fixation: you go where you look.
[Reply]
+ 1
YouHadMeAtDrugs
(10 mins ago)
Nah, disc brakes are unnecessary for road riding.
[Reply]
+ 1
amurphy505
(29 mins ago)
brakes, what!
[Reply]
+ 0
andydhteam
(13 mins ago)
How??? Did he not use his brakes lol
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 6
parallaxid
(31 mins ago)
road bikers...always good for a laugh.
[Reply]
+ 0
vid1998
(26 mins ago)
That's Booldog's style, nothing but respect to the guy for riding away.
[Reply]
- 4
TightAF
(27 mins ago)
Oh... It wasn't that insane lol, hardly pinkbike front page worthy... Road wrecks can be burly but not this one...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026152
Mobile Version of Website
18 Comments
Post a Comment