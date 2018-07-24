VIDEOS

Video: Insane Crash at the Tour de France

Jul 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Philippe Gilbert crashes over a wall on Stage 16 of the 2018 Tour de France.

Must Read This Week
First Ride: Bold Unplugged Volume 1
61572 views
Bike Checks & Tech From the Pits - EWS La Thuile 2018
55574 views
Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage
46605 views
Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
45556 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
45349 views
Video: How Do EWS Pros Beef Up Their Bikes?
41439 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Infamous Squamish Double Black Diamond 'Treasure Trail'
37834 views
Day 1 Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
37133 views

18 Comments

  • + 15
 ...and he dusted himself off and finished the stage! Road racing is NOT for pussies.
  • + 4
 Local guy finished a race with a broken collarbone and drove himself to the hospital afterwards.
  • + 3
 It was an eight or nine foot drop on the descent of a mountain stage. Fractured kneecap and he still finished the stage. Not quite as insane as Johnny Hoogerland getting hit by a car and flying into a barbed wire fence during the 2011 Tour de France. And he even finished the stage....
  • + 6
 At least his bike and spandex are still in one piece.
  • + 5
 Somebody needs a flat cornering lesson
  • + 2
 That just shows how close to the edge they ride downhill, one small adjustment to the racing line and he couldn't stop in time.
  • + 3
 That’s going to leave a mark. Chapeau to Phillipe for getting back on the bike after that.
  • + 1
 That's Booldog's style, nothing but respect to the guy for riding away.
  • + 1
 Sorry, not meant for you, useless phone
  • + 2
 I guess foot out does not work for the roadies.... How a sheet of paper can make you go downnnnn....j
  • + 1
 In all my years of road racing I only crashed hard once in a criterium and it sucked. My palms were exposed down to white meat then the blood just started flowing.
  • + 2
 Target fixation: you go where you look.
  • + 1
 Nah, disc brakes are unnecessary for road riding.
  • + 1
 brakes, what!
  • + 0
 How??? Did he not use his brakes lol
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026152
Mobile Version of Website