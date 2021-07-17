Video: Insane Exposed Switchbacks with Kilian Bron & Ludo May in Switzerland

Jul 17, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


The trail is called the "Les 1000 épingles" in Valais in the Swiss Alps and there looks to be close to 1000 switchbacks, with several on exposed terrain.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kilian Bron Ludo May


 Viva les martigny

