Video: Insane Exposed Switchbacks with Kilian Bron & Ludo May in Switzerland
Jul 17, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
The trail is called the "Les 1000 épingles" in Valais in the Swiss Alps and there looks to be close to 1000 switchbacks, with several on exposed terrain.
Videos
Riding Videos
Kilian Bron
Ludo May
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
97310 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
63005 views
First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado
58903 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
53547 views
Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig
51633 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
48550 views
Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash
45794 views
Review: 2022 Fox 34 Fork - A Short Travel Standout
41848 views
1
0
qualms23
(4 mins ago)
Viva les martigny
