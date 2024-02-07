Video: Inside a Pro World Cup XC Team in 'Green Means GO' with Orbea Factory Racing

Feb 7, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Follow David Campos, Pierre De Froidmont, Anne Tauber and Luca Martin of the Orbea Factory Team as they compete at the highest level at 8 XC World Cup races in Europe and America.


Learn more about the team here.

