Video: Inside the Absolute Absalon-BMC Team with Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Titouan Carod, Filippo Colombo & Mathis Azzaro
May 7, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Introducing the Absolute Insider web series. Follow Absolute Absalon-BMC's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Titouan Carod, Filippo Colombo and Mathis Azzaro in their quest for victory at the world's biggest races.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Bmc
Filippo Colombo
Julien Absalon
Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Titouan Carod
XC Racing
