Video: Inside the Absolute Absalon-BMC Team with Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Titouan Carod, Filippo Colombo & Mathis Azzaro

May 7, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Introducing the Absolute Insider web series. Follow Absolute Absalon-BMC's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Titouan Carod, Filippo Colombo and Mathis Azzaro in their quest for victory at the world's biggest races.

