Video: Bex Baraona Details the Rollercoaster of EWS Racing

Dec 6, 2019
by Enduro World Series  

Words: Enduro World Series

Bex Baraona is one of the most recognizable racers on the Enduro World Series circuit. From scoring her first EWS top five in at Millau in 2016 when she was still a privateer to earning her first podium as part of Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team this year, it's safe to say Bex has made quite an impression in the women's competition.

However, it's not all been plain sailing for the English rider, with 2019 in particular being a rollercoaster of highs and lows. The EWS caught up with Bex at the final round of the season to talk racing, injury and the current state of play in the women's field.

Posted In:
Videos Ibis Bex Baraona Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
239533 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
74702 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
60517 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
51310 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
49489 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Sends HUGE Gaps in Paris and Lyon for 'Urban Freeride Lives 3'
47849 views
Reader Story: The Rig v1 – A Custom Hardtail Frame with a Pinion Gearbox
37091 views
Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
36768 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015569
Mobile Version of Website