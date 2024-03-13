Video: Inside the Hope Factory

It’s over 30 years now of manufacturing bike parts. We’re all very passionate about what we do – almost everyone here rides – and in this day and age we’re proud to be able to say that virtually all Hope products are designed and manufactured in the UK. Hopefully, this film gives an insight into what makes us tick and what drives the ongoing process of innovation. — Ian Weatherill, co-founder and managing director

Founded in 1989 by motorcycle trials fanatics Ian Weatherill and Simon Sharp who worked together at Rolls Royce Aerospace before starting up on their own, we were an early pioneer of disc brakes for mountain bikes. Now, three-and-a-half decades later, we manufacture everything from hubs to headsets and brakes to bottom brackets, stems and lights with around half of all production exported to over forty countries.Over the past few years brands have begun to talk about reshoring and ‘local’ manufacturing to improve their sustainability, but we don’t need to reshore as it has never offshored. We have always believed in local manufacturing which has allowed us to operate a true just in time manufacturing system. Brakes machined in the morning can be anodised in the afternoon and shipped out to retailers before the end of the day.Similarities can be drawn from the unique way we look at integration, most brands confine the vertical integration of processes to their sales channel. We look at the integration from the manufacturing side with virtually all processes in house in Barnoldswick. Raw materials are delivered into the factory and boxed finished goods are sent out direct to dealers throughout the UK and Europe.This new film offers a glimpse behind the doors of our HQ, tucked away in the town of Barnoldswick in a rural corner of East Lancashire. You’ll get to meet the team behind the proudly UK-based, privately-owned manufacturer, see the process from drawing board to finished product and get a feel for the pure passion powering the constant innovation.Film: A Game Films