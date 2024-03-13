Video: Inside the Hope Factory

Mar 13, 2024
by Hope Tech  


Founded in 1989 by motorcycle trials fanatics Ian Weatherill and Simon Sharp who worked together at Rolls Royce Aerospace before starting up on their own, we were an early pioneer of disc brakes for mountain bikes. Now, three-and-a-half decades later, we manufacture everything from hubs to headsets and brakes to bottom brackets, stems and lights with around half of all production exported to over forty countries.

Over the past few years brands have begun to talk about reshoring and ‘local’ manufacturing to improve their sustainability, but we don’t need to reshore as it has never offshored. We have always believed in local manufacturing which has allowed us to operate a true just in time manufacturing system. Brakes machined in the morning can be anodised in the afternoon and shipped out to retailers before the end of the day.

Similarities can be drawn from the unique way we look at integration, most brands confine the vertical integration of processes to their sales channel. We look at the integration from the manufacturing side with virtually all processes in house in Barnoldswick. Raw materials are delivered into the factory and boxed finished goods are sent out direct to dealers throughout the UK and Europe.

This new film offers a glimpse behind the doors of our HQ, tucked away in the town of Barnoldswick in a rural corner of East Lancashire. You’ll get to meet the team behind the proudly UK-based, privately-owned manufacturer, see the process from drawing board to finished product and get a feel for the pure passion powering the constant innovation.

bigquotesIt’s over 30 years now of manufacturing bike parts. We’re all very passionate about what we do – almost everyone here rides – and in this day and age we’re proud to be able to say that virtually all Hope products are designed and manufactured in the UK. Hopefully, this film gives an insight into what makes us tick and what drives the ongoing process of innovation.Ian Weatherill, co-founder and managing director


Film: A Game Films

14 Comments
  • 8 0
 Now that Brayton has lost his nukeproof sponsorship, Hope need to get on with making him a downhill bike
  • 5 0
 Anyone ridden pro 5 hubs? I've been thinking about getting a set for my hardtail.
  • 4 0
 Yes I have ridden 5 pro hubs going back to around 1998
  • 2 0
 Yeah there great. But I might be biased as I've been running Hope hubs on all my bikes for the past 20 years+.
  • 1 0
 yeah they're mint
  • 2 0
 I've old m4 brakes from 20 years ago, they still work, have been relegated onto my dj bike. My transition double has vented v2 moto almost as old. DH yoke running new v4 vented tech4 since came out.
  • 1 0
 Love the fact that Hope components are reliable, bomb proof, and made by a bunch of blokes in the UK who are passionate about riding and have been working together for the last 30 years. Next set of hubs / cranks will likely be from Hope!
  • 3 0
 Their stuff has been so good for so long. It feels like they've been ahead of their time for like 30 years... Kudos
  • 4 0
 remember running the C2's back in the day. revolutionary.
  • 2 0
 I remember going down pleney twisting top adjuster with thumbs as they heated up, Dropping in next lap and no brakes at first berm as forgot to wind them back on again lol. Had the float self adjusting ones the year after.
  • 2 1
 Hope has been one of the few companies that never disappointed me with their products, especially hubs and brakes. Keep up the good work and all the best, despite Brexit.
  • 1 0
 An optimistic video in the middle of an industry that's taken a kicking recently. Great to watch and best of luck to them.
  • 1 0
 please make a shorter lever for the tech 4 v4 the lever is loooooooooonnnnng (but what an amazing brake!!!)
  • 1 0
 at 4:33 skunkworks GB cycling stuff for the Paris Olympics







