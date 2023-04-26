Video: Inside the Trans Mountain Biking Experience with Blake Hansen - Outside Watch

Apr 26, 2023
by Outside Online  
Blake Hansen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hX4Fn-7YIyo

Blake takes us on her yearlong MTB tour, starting at home building her bike for the year with her friend Garrin.

