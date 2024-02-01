Video: Torsenn Brown Styles It Out in Perfect PNW Conditions in 'Inspired'

Feb 1, 2024
by Transition Bikes  

Get Inspired with Torsenn Brown!

We've followed Torsenn as he's podiumed at Northwest Cups in our own backyard and now his pivot to flat pedals and throwing down in the freeride world. With a mix of refined style and mind melting speed, he's always a blast to watch.

Check this new video out for some classic PNW vibes matched with Torsenn's hard charging style!

photo

Torsenn throwing style between some rowdy sections of trail.

photo

The conditions were mostly good in between some squirmy moments of saturated earth. With the ability to ride (mostly) all year round in the PNW, you get savvy with those weather windows and pick your route wisely around what the skies are doing. Torsenn ran that teetering edge of too wet to ride jumps, but finessed his way through to shoot this video.

photo

Torsenn blurring the lines between racer and freerider.

photo

photo

Slicing up perfect fall conditions.

photo

Visualizing a juicy burger while waiting for the last light of the day.

photo

Cheers for following along, now go rip your favorite trails with your buds! Learn more about the Spire here.

photo


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Transition Torsenn Brown


Author Info:
TransitionBikeCompany avatar

Member since Feb 17, 2009
135 articles
Report
