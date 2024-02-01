Video: Torsenn Brown Styles It Out in Perfect PNW Conditions in 'Inspired'

Get Inspired with Torsenn Brown!
We've followed Torsenn as he's podiumed at Northwest Cups in our own backyard and now his pivot to flat pedals and throwing down in the freeride world. With a mix of refined style and mind melting speed, he's always a blast to watch.
Check this new video out for some classic PNW vibes matched with Torsenn's hard charging style!
Torsenn throwing style between some rowdy sections of trail.
The conditions were mostly good in between some squirmy moments of saturated earth. With the ability to ride (mostly) all year round in the PNW, you get savvy with those weather windows and pick your route wisely around what the skies are doing. Torsenn ran that teetering edge of too wet to ride jumps, but finessed his way through to shoot this video.
Torsenn blurring the lines between racer and freerider.
Slicing up perfect fall conditions.
Visualizing a juicy burger while waiting for the last light of the day.
Cheers for following along, now go rip your favorite trails with your buds! Learn more about the Spire here.