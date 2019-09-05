Video: Hover Shocks, German Trail Bikes, and Finnish Tire Inserts - Eurobike 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


The second day of Eurobike 2019 is wrapped up, but not before we managed to find some interesting new products in hall A2, home to a handful of European brands marching to the beat of their own drum.

Intend Suspension does exactly that, and the result of that thinking is their air-sprung Hover shock that's unlike anything else offered by the big boys. Huck Norris was up next, with their new Mega Norris inserts using multiple densities of foam and being named after bread-based products. Seriously. Last but certainly most German is Nicolai and their new Saturn 14 trail bike that's all about options; pick your wheel configuration, choose from countless geometry options, and either 130mm or 140mm of travel.

9 Comments

  • 2 0
 nikolai mutator bikes looks like a banshee with all the modern upgrades people want that theyve been too scared to add. I want one
  • 1 0
 Are tire 'insets' a bit like tire inserts?
  • 1 0
 talk about an oil change.
  • 1 0
 If you want "coil-like" everything just get a coil shock
  • 1 1
 that three wheeled e-bike with closed cockpit looks amazeballs!
  • 2 3
 video in 360px? Is this a Joke? its 2019 not 1920
  • 3 0
 Wa wa waaaaaa....
  • 2 0
 Probably because it's just been uploaded. with youtube, it sometimes takes a while till HD is available
  • 2 0
 @bashhard: OK, I didnt know that. Now its good :-) sry PB

