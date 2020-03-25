Video: Intense Factory Team Camp with Neko Mulally, Aaron Gwin & Seth Sherlock

Mar 25, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


bigquotesWith the time off from racing right now, I am going to be posting a weekly episode on YouTube with footage that my brother, Logan, filmed while we were traveling together earlier this year. These are pretty raw, behind the scenes, videos that I hope will offer a unique look into who I am.Neko Mulally


In the first episode, Neko travels to the Intense Factory Racing team camp and does some riding in Southern California.

Neko is planning to release on his channel every Wednesday.

Videos Intense Neko Mulally Aaron Gwin Seth Sherlock


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Did Jordi get his suspension dialed?
  • 1 0
 Depends on how good Neko did with his sound effects.

