Video: Interval Training with Nino Schurter - 'Fitter, Faster, Stronger' Episode 2

Apr 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesNino Schurter guides you through his High-Intensity Interval Training Routines (HIIT). Frequency, threshold, VO2 Max, you name it, the World Champ gives you tips for getting FITTER, FASTER, and STRONGER... Scott Sports


Videos Scott Nino Schurter Health and Fitness


1 Comment

  
 It's 8:49am, watching this laying in bed eating last nights left over pizza for breakfast. Good mooring.

