Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Interval Training with Nino Schurter - 'Fitter, Faster, Stronger' Episode 2
Apr 4, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Nino Schurter guides you through his High-Intensity Interval Training Routines (HIIT). Frequency, threshold, VO2 Max, you name it, the World Champ gives you tips for getting FITTER, FASTER, and STRONGER...
—
Scott Sports
Posted In:
Videos
Scott
Nino Schurter
Health and Fitness
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: QBP Lays Off 12% of Workforce]
93256 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
71666 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
63925 views
Video: We Tested Our Bike From The Future - The Grim Donut Part 2 [April Fools]
63339 views
Field Trip: Calibre's $1,400 Bossnut - The Boss of Low Cost
47218 views
Video: The Ochain Chainring Spider Promises Chainless Performance
45827 views
Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29
42984 views
Check Out: A Gear Bag, FSA's Cockpit, Maxima's New Tire Sealant & A Different Take on the Waterbottle
40959 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
johnnygolucky
(3 mins ago)
It's 8:49am, watching this laying in bed eating last nights left over pizza for breakfast. Good mooring.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008106
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment