Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Intervals, Gelato, Pumptrack & Bob the Builder with Vali Höll
May 28, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
A full day with two-time Junior World Champion Vali Höll.
Posted In:
Videos
Vali Holl
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Taipei Show Goes Virtual]
126340 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 of the Best eMTB Motor Systems for 2020 - Bosch vs Brose vs Shimano vs Fazua
75338 views
Pinkbike Poll: If You Had to Ride One Bike for the Rest of Your Life, What Would It Be?
55082 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
50344 views
Video: Claudio Caluori Tries to Keep up With Nino Schurter on his Home Trails
48034 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
44722 views
First Look: Roval's 1,240 Gram Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires
40053 views
CyclingTips Digest: Gravel Bike vs Mountain Bike, E-bikes vs Gravel Bikes, and Lego Bikes
38985 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007129
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment