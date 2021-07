The most daring of the best mountain bikers on the planet have gathered in Wales for an MTB race second to none. The Red Bull Hardline course is so demanding even the most skilled need some time to get it dialled in and that’s exactly what they have been up to recently. Get the low down of all the action that happened above the Dyfi Valley, presented to you by BFGoodrich and none other than the current downhill MTB World Champion Reece Wilson. — Red Bull Bike