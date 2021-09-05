Video: Interviews with the Elite Podium Finishers from EWS Loudenvielle 2021

Sep 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Dan Wolfe catches up with Jack Moir, Richie Rude, Kevin Miquel, Isabeau Courdurier, Melanie Pugin and Morgane Charre after they finish on the podium at Race 2 in Loudenvielle, France.

1 Comment

 Yeeeaa Moi!

