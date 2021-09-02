Video: Interviews with Jack Moir, Harriet Harnden & All Podium Finishers from EWS Loudenvielle 2021

Sep 2, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Dan Wolfe catches up with Jack Moir, Richie Rude, Kevin Miquel, Harriet Harnden, Melanie Pugin and Noga Korem after they finish on the podium at Race 1 in Loudenvielle, France.

Posted In:
Interviews Reviews and Tech Videos Harriet Harnden Jack Moir Kevin Miquel Melanie Pugin Noga Korem Richie Rude Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Loudenvielle 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
187831 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
91063 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
70889 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
55154 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
51952 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
50868 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
43235 views
First Look: The Digit Datum Has Shock Strut Suspension
40321 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That village looks amazing! this is a first time stop for EWS here? Beautiful. Congrats Jack!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008263
Mobile Version of Website