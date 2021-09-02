Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Interviews with Jack Moir, Harriet Harnden & All Podium Finishers from EWS Loudenvielle 2021
Sep 2, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Dan Wolfe catches up with Jack Moir, Richie Rude, Kevin Miquel, Harriet Harnden, Melanie Pugin and Noga Korem after they finish on the podium at Race 1 in Loudenvielle, France.
Posted In:
Interviews
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Harriet Harnden
Jack Moir
Kevin Miquel
Melanie Pugin
Noga Korem
Richie Rude
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Loudenvielle 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
187831 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
91063 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
70889 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
55154 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
51952 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
50868 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
43235 views
First Look: The Digit Datum Has Shock Strut Suspension
40321 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
troyleedesigns
Plus
(5 mins ago)
That village looks amazing! this is a first time stop for EWS here? Beautiful. Congrats Jack!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008263
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment