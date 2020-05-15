Video: Into The Gnar is Back for Season 2 - Yoann Barelli Rides 'The 'Stache' Black Diamond Trail

You've been waiting for a long time, Into the Gnar is back! Today I'm taking you down "The Stache" black diamond trail in between Pemberton and Whistler. This trail is pretty short, easy to access and will blow your mind with its movement of terrain and flow. So good! So pumped to be back on the bike and feeling great guys.
On another note, I'm finding more and more garbage on the trails and this really bugs me. Please don't litter, pack back your garbage with you and dispose of them how you should do. If you are out there riding and enjoying nature you should also try your best to preserve it.
Be ready for more episodes coming up soon and the full run of that trail with my buddy Audric (en Français) haha!!
