Video: Into the Gnar with Yoann Barelli on a Janky Old Hiking Trail in Mexico





I've been riding here in Mexico for a bit more than 10 days now, doing my first real rides, and I'm unlocking my skills again. It's a long process but the joy I get when I get beyond my fears is unbelievable!!



I'm far from being back at 100% - I have a sharp pain inside my knee that makes taking too much risks and emergency moves very unpredictable so I'm still on the defense riding. You can totally see it in the video, but I'm pumped. That's where I'm at today and I'm ok with it. Just enough to give you a rad episode of Into The Gnar, just enough to share what I love with you and this brings a big smile on my face.



In this episode, I went off the beaten path and I found an old hiking trail that's not on Trailforks, but I'm gonna fix it and make it rideable and put it on trail forks .



I really hope you will enjoy this episode as much as I did filming it and editing it.



Have a good one guys and I'll see you soon



