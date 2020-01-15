Video: Into the Gnar with Yoann Barelli on a Janky Old Hiking Trail in Mexico

Jan 15, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesGuys, I'm so pumped haha !!!

I've been riding here in Mexico for a bit more than 10 days now, doing my first real rides, and I'm unlocking my skills again. It's a long process but the joy I get when I get beyond my fears is unbelievable!!

I'm far from being back at 100% - I have a sharp pain inside my knee that makes taking too much risks and emergency moves very unpredictable so I'm still on the defense riding. You can totally see it in the video, but I'm pumped. That's where I'm at today and I'm ok with it. Just enough to give you a rad episode of Into The Gnar, just enough to share what I love with you and this brings a big smile on my face.

In this episode, I went off the beaten path and I found an old hiking trail that's not on Trailforks, but I'm gonna fix it and make it rideable and put it on trail forks Smile .

I really hope you will enjoy this episode as much as I did filming it and editing it.

Have a good one guys and I'll see you soon Smile

YoYoann Barelli


Posted In:
Videos Yoann Barelli


Must Read This Week
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
94616 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
59510 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
57927 views
Behind the Numbers: Santa Cruz Megatower Suspension Analysis
53491 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
47372 views
Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes
41043 views
Video: Spot's Carbon Leaf Spring - The Explainer
40835 views
Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29
37849 views

8 Comments

  • 4 0
 If you guys ever wondered how does the letter Ñ sounds in spanish, Yoan is giving a prime example with Into the Ñar.
  • 2 1
 I think it's a reference to a previous video he made that he called "into the kneear" because of his knee injury
  • 3 0
 Yesssssssss.

Sorry.

Sííííííí.
  • 3 0
 I wish my aggresive riding to be as good as his defense riding
  • 1 0
 huge vert there, mountain tops to the beach in one shot. heli biking or some tough uphill trail building from the pass. So cool to see there are more trails here now
  • 1 0
 Smelly Barelli
  • 1 0
 Twist knee and Yelli
  • 1 0
 Into the kneeeear

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007429
Mobile Version of Website