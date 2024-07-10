Powered by Outside

Video: Into The Thick Of It with Mark Wallace & Jon Mozell in Episode 4 of the We Are One Momentum Project

Jul 10, 2024
by WeAreOne Composites  

We Are One Momentum Project

Episode 4 // Into The Thick Of It

Go behind the scenes with the Momentum Project at Leogang and Val di Sole. In this episode we pull the curtain back and look at what goes into competing on the world stage. As a small tight knit team, The Momentum Project is able to support each other through thick and thin. After a crash, Elite racer Mark Wallace is able to work closely with junior Jon Mozell by coaching and mentoring him as Jon finds speed and confidence to finish strong at Val di Sole.


A huge thank you to all of the team partners:
• Stereo Racing
• SRAM
• Rockshox
• Maxxis
• Ride NF
• Oakley
• Crankbrothers
• Handup Gloves
• Industry Nine
• Dissent Labs

Stay up to date with the team this season - We Are One Momentum Project

Video: Aedan Skinner & Miles Mallinson
Photo: Andy Vathis


#HANDLAIDINCANADA


