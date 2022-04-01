close
Video: Introducing BBT Technology - Upgrade Your Bluetooth Drivetrain Technology
Apr 1, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tom is back, and this time with arguably the most significant technological advancement of the modern era. Sit back and watch for a glimpse at the life you could be living. Do it for a better you. Move over Alexa and Siri.
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
21
1
dynamatt
(55 mins ago)
Pinkbike’s commitment to this day every year is unmatched.
[Reply]
9
0
samnation
(50 mins ago)
If you remember the actual "pink" year or upside down year those were commitments!
[Reply]
3
0
SATN-XC
(25 mins ago)
hopefully something special for Friday Fails...
[Reply]
19
1
notoutsideceo
(54 mins ago)
I was going to have Tom do a 'We're removing the paywall bit' but figure it was too soon... Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
[Reply]
7
0
viewsofjdr
(50 mins ago)
Two things I trust: 1) LimeWire 2) BBT technology
[Reply]
1
0
Mugen
(10 mins ago)
My local bikeshop did a very similar April's fools on me today: my e-bike motor failed because a sensor is dead, so they charged me $30 to update the firmware of the motor to see if it fixes things (spoiler: it won't). Ah what a time to be alive...
[Reply]
3
0
mior
(42 mins ago)
“Alexa, change up 2 gears”
[Reply]
3
0
MathieuAlbert
(37 mins ago)
AXS, solving problems you didn't know you had!
[Reply]
3
0
ThexAveragexJoe
(32 mins ago)
I lost it at the Toaster hahaha
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(33 mins ago)
...you had me at the smooth jazz and "haberdashery" integration... lol
[Reply]
2
0
grusty92
(19 mins ago)
“Huh, Arkansas” gold from the start
[Reply]
2
0
ian-henderson
(15 mins ago)
I thought that they where getting rid of vowels.
[Reply]
