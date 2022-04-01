close
Video: Introducing BBT Technology - Upgrade Your Bluetooth Drivetrain Technology

Apr 1, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Tom is back, and this time with arguably the most significant technological advancement of the modern era. Sit back and watch for a glimpse at the life you could be living. Do it for a better you. Move over Alexa and Siri.





12 Comments

  • 21 1
 Pinkbike’s commitment to this day every year is unmatched.
  • 9 0
 If you remember the actual "pink" year or upside down year those were commitments!
  • 3 0
 hopefully something special for Friday Fails...
  • 19 1
 I was going to have Tom do a 'We're removing the paywall bit' but figure it was too soon... Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 7 0
 Two things I trust: 1) LimeWire 2) BBT technology
  • 1 0
 My local bikeshop did a very similar April's fools on me today: my e-bike motor failed because a sensor is dead, so they charged me $30 to update the firmware of the motor to see if it fixes things (spoiler: it won't). Ah what a time to be alive...
  • 3 0
 “Alexa, change up 2 gears”
  • 3 0
 AXS, solving problems you didn't know you had!
  • 3 0
 I lost it at the Toaster hahaha
  • 2 0
 ...you had me at the smooth jazz and "haberdashery" integration... lol
  • 2 0
 “Huh, Arkansas” gold from the start
  • 2 0
 I thought that they where getting rid of vowels.

