Video: Introducing Indoor Cyclists to Mountain Biking in 'From Stockholm to Sweet Single-Track Trails'

Jessica Claren

Elna Dahlstrand

Marika Wagner

From the indoor trainer or cycling studio to singletrack trails out your backdoor. The theme couldn't be more topical. We caught up with some Swedish riders who are helping people take their fitness to the trail. And there are few places where that is as possible as in Stockholm.Style, Fika and Vikings may come to mind when you think of the Stockholm but mountain biking, perhaps less likely so. Think again. The trails resting on the doorstep of the city weaving through the woods to lakes and wetlands leave little to be desired. Even so, many city dwellers find it challenging to make the leap from the spin studio to the trail. We caught up with the founder of She Rides, Jessica Clarén and local riders and adventure racers Marika Wagner, Elna Dahlstrand, and Hanna Näslund who are helping people find their way to the trail.For the love of it. Mountain biking has a simple beauty about it. One that goes beyond intense training blocks or consuming trails as fast as possible. If you let it, mountain biking can bring you in contact with people unique in age and background. It can take you to places you may otherwise never see, forcing you to stop and pause. Best of all, it will leave a smile on your face long after you have returned to your everyday life. You can't explain it, but you can share it.SCOTT Ambassador & CoachSheRidesSCOTT Rider, Racer and MomCykellyckaSCOTT Rider, Firefighter & Adventure RacerImages: Gaudenz Danuser Video: Marc Welschinger | Welschinger Flimerei Riders: Jessica Claren, Elna Dahlstrand, Hanna Näslund, & Marika WagnerThank you: Studio L'Echelon Indoor Cycling Studio For the full story or more episodes of "She's Out There", click here!