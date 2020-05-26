Video: Introducing Indoor Cyclists to Mountain Biking in 'From Stockholm to Sweet Single-Track Trails'

From the indoor trainer or cycling studio to singletrack trails out your backdoor. The theme couldn't be more topical. We caught up with some Swedish riders who are helping people take their fitness to the trail. And there are few places where that is as possible as in Stockholm.
Style, Fika and Vikings may come to mind when you think of the Stockholm but mountain biking, perhaps less likely so. Think again. The trails resting on the doorstep of the city weaving through the woods to lakes and wetlands leave little to be desired. Even so, many city dwellers find it challenging to make the leap from the spin studio to the trail. We caught up with the founder of She Rides, Jessica Clarén and local riders and adventure racers Marika Wagner, Elna Dahlstrand, and Hanna Näslund who are helping people find their way to the trail.
For the love of it. Mountain biking has a simple beauty about it. One that goes beyond intense training blocks or consuming trails as fast as possible. If you let it, mountain biking can bring you in contact with people unique in age and background. It can take you to places you may otherwise never see, forcing you to stop and pause. Best of all, it will leave a smile on your face long after you have returned to your everyday life. You can't explain it, but you can share it.I started teaching indoor cycling in 1999, and I found my way out in 2014. What I see cool now is that people find the same adventure that I have been through, going from indoor to outdoor.Jessica Claren
SCOTT Ambassador & Coach
SheRidesMaybe mountain biking can look scary at times. You see photos on Instagram, where people ride very tricky paths and it's steep uphill or downhill but you are the one who decides how hard mountain biking can be. Elna Dahlstrand
SCOTT Rider, Racer and Mom
Cykellycka I don't think you need to be tough to start mountain biking, you just need to be willing to try.Marika Wagner
SCOTT Rider, Firefighter & Adventure Racer
Images: Gaudenz Danuser
Video: Marc Welschinger | Welschinger Flimerei
Riders: Jessica Claren, Elna Dahlstrand, Hanna Näslund, & Marika Wagner
Thank you: Studio L'Echelon Indoor Cycling Studio
| SheRides
