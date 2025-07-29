Video: Behind the Build of Frameworks' First Bonded DH Bike in ‘Keeping It Together’

What happens when you challenge every convention in bike manufacturing?"Keeping It Together" follows the Frameworks race team in a three-part series that documents their mission to push performance, reimagine construction, and shave off every possible fraction of a second. At the heart of it all: a bold collaboration with Loctite to create Frameworks’ first-ever bonded frame.In Episode 1, we go deep behind the scenes—from the earliest design conversations to raw footage of Faction Bike Studio unpacking, applying, and stress testing the adhesive that could change the game. Founder and rider Neko Mulally brings us along for the ride, from day-in-the-life moments to personal insight on why Frameworks is betting on this unproven—but promising—tech.From the shop floor to the race course at Mountain Creek, this episode lays the groundwork for a new way of thinking about frame design. It's about risk, trust, and a whole lot of testing. Can Loctite’s bonding solution stand up to real race-day pressure?Episode 1 is live now.