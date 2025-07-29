Video: Behind the Build of Frameworks' First Bonded DH Bike in ‘Keeping It Together’

Powered by Outside

Jul 29, 2025
by Neko Mulally  
Words: Neko Mulally

What happens when you challenge every convention in bike manufacturing?
"Keeping It Together" follows the Frameworks race team in a three-part series that documents their mission to push performance, reimagine construction, and shave off every possible fraction of a second. At the heart of it all: a bold collaboration with Loctite to create Frameworks’ first-ever bonded frame.

In Episode 1, we go deep behind the scenes—from the earliest design conversations to raw footage of Faction Bike Studio unpacking, applying, and stress testing the adhesive that could change the game. Founder and rider Neko Mulally brings us along for the ride, from day-in-the-life moments to personal insight on why Frameworks is betting on this unproven—but promising—tech.

From the shop floor to the race course at Mountain Creek, this episode lays the groundwork for a new way of thinking about frame design. It's about risk, trust, and a whole lot of testing. Can Loctite’s bonding solution stand up to real race-day pressure?
Episode 1 is live now. 

Neko Mulally talks bonded frames in the first episode of Keeping It Together a new three-part series with Loctite


50 Comments
  • 731
 Sorry Frank the Welder, you've been replaced by Billy the Bonder.
  • 21
 BTB just doesn't have the same ring to it
  • 40
 @suspended-flesh: for whatever reason. . . WTB rings a bell though.
  • 120
 Bonnie Bondage
"you've been a naughty, naughty bicycle!"
  • 70
 Billy Bonder would also make for a nice Schwalbe tire name.
  • 502
 I didn't realize how hard Loctite would go as a title sponsor
  • 180
 Imagine the ROI for Loctite had Asa won hardline on this bike, a complete opposite to the Pivot debacle.
  • 310
 WD40 is a Frameworks sponsor too, Neko has the “toxic stuff that sits on a shelf in your garage” sponsorships on lock.
  • 210
 @sfarnum: missed opportunity to say "on Loc"
  • 22
 @Zuman: Assuming the Pivot experiment just... went away?
  • 11
 You mean as far as paying for this advert
  • 30
 @Hazab: They always said the production version would be carbon in a mould.
Maybe they'll revisit when they want a new DH design.
  • 10
 @thingswelike: The states reasoning was that it wasn’t scalable for mass production. Less of an issue for FW or Atherton.
  • 290
 My first “real” bike was a bonded Trek…which became “unbonded” 2 different times.
  • 170
 @wobblegoblin But it did create that bond with mountain biking / cycling , right...!? Wink
  • 190
 @allbiker: the strongest bond was the friends we made along the way
  • 10
 It’s a shame there hasn’t been any development in materials technology that Loctite, Faction, 5Dev and Frameworks can leverage to improve the quality of bonded frames from the ones produced by Trek 35 years ago.
  • 150
 These guys are doing well to earn my business! I bought one of the first batch of dh frames for myself... probably gonna buy one of the 3rd batches and build for my wife. Love this brand.
  • 132
 It's amazing how some in the industry talk about bonded frames as if they were a new concept, but my first "high-end" mtb in 1993 was a bonded/lugged frame.
  • 140
 100% bet Neko, Athertons and others are aware of the early to mid 90's processes. That said, adhesives and processes are VASTLY improved since then. Wink
  • 51
 @bman33: not only that, but 3D printing allows for far more optimized shapes and textures around the interfaces and for the lugs in general.
It surprises me that the athertons aren’t more creative in that area.
  • 110
 The open rocker link looks a lot better!
  • 100
 everything looks a lot better and refined on this bad boy.
  • 10
 They can make big stiffness gains by Brown' bridging those two sides together.
  • 20
 @Dougal-SC: Maybe they want the flex.
  • 10
 @hllclmbr: not in that direction they don't. Ask anyone who rode the airdrop frames before and after the bridged link upgrade.
  • 100
 would
  • 20
 Of course it won't come with any price reductions, but bonding when you are able to have overlapped joints (like lugs) is significantly faster to manufacture, more accuracy is achievable, and less skilled labor is required. No post-bond heat treating is required, although it can actually strengthen the bond with many methacrylate adhesives. I use 3M's DP8407NS in many projects at work at the moment. Loctite's AA-H3151 looks to be fairly similar from a quick glance. I'd love to see more home built bikes getting bonded together, as that could really open up the doors for those who can't TIG or braze.
  • 30
 I'll watch the video later, but is this going to be used on the next batch of DH and Enduro frames?
  • 40
 Bonded Enduro frame would be rad.
  • 30
 Is there a better little hill to test the durability of a bike than Creek (Diablo)? Love that place.
  • 30
 not your conventional blue Loctite hear folks
  • 10
 Long live frameworks. I’ll be a buyer of their next enduro frames for sure. Already been hoarding parts and saving my money
  • 20
 I would like to know what Loctite he uses ?
  • 30
 Green for sure
  • 10
 i would guess 680
  • 21
 Erm aren't Atherton bikes glued (sorry, bonded) together? Seems pretty proven to me.
  • 70
 Bonded frames go back to like Raleigh technium in the 80s, giant tried it in the 90s, trek did it, modern examples include Bastion, Enve, Atherton (including a bonded aluminum model) Pivot Phoenix prototype, the Specialized Demo Prototype... It keeps going but those are the big ones...
  • 30
 Alan! Alan! Alan!

alanbike.it/en/about-us/#:~:text=Alan%20began%20producing%20racing%20bike,originated%20from%20the%20aeronautical%20industry.
  • 20
 @wake-n-rake: I am so glad you included this link. As I was reading this page I kept thinking about Alan road bike frames in the 70's+80's. You do occasionally see an Alan bike when you go to vintage bike show's. The Cannondale SIX13 from the early 2000's were really sweet looking bikes.
  • 10
 @aphollis: Bianchi had a line of bonded Alu frames as well
  • 32
 I had a bondedd moutain biek 20 years agi. It was a made by Raliegh and was a carbon ti consrtution, None of this is new
  • 30
 After reading that, how do we know that carbon ti is not an accidental misspelling of composite steel? Or ceramic tile?
  • 40
 Somebody moved your keyboard keys around.
  • 10
 And Peugeot BMXs in the 80s. Remember seeing one at Derby regionals.

bmxmuseum.com/forums/viewtopic.php?id=782477
  • 10
 FYI - FW told me directly they have ZERO plans to make a bonded bike for the public.
  • 10
 Cleaner look compared to welds IMO
  • 23
 Neko/Frameworks glazing continues.







