Video: Introducing the Polygon Factory Racing Enduro Team

While this is Polygon’s first Factory Racing team, our bike factory’s been building toward this moment for over 30 years and, along the way, we’ve supported racers to stand on countless World Cup podiums. In 2022 we’re building upon our racing heritage to a whole new level; introducing the Enduro World Series Pro Team, Polygon Factory Racing.
|We're super-excited by bringing such a strong caliber of skilled riders together to form the Polygon Factory Racing team and cannot wait to showcase this new Polygon enduro bike!—Dan Wolfe
Established Irish-based Polygon team rider Dan Wolfe helped spearhead the curation of our stacked EWS team, including rallying Brady Stone from New Zealand and Matt Stuttard from the United Kingdom to join him in this year's endeavors. Already spotted between the tape at the Sea Otter Classic, Dan, Matt and Brady pilot their prototype enduro bikes on some wild trails; Brady embraces the playful lines of his lush local Nelson trail network while Dan and Matt head to Italy to tackle the iconic trails of Finale Ligure, the home of enduro.
Dan, the ‘Big Bad Wolfe’, is the Team Captain of Polygon Factory Racing. Rooted in all things bike from a young age, Dan’s dedication and passion for the sport set him up to win the Irish National titles across all age categories, followed by representing Ireland at various World Champs. An injury in 2011 forced Dan to have a break from racing on the World Cup DH circuit and switch gears, directing his technical skill, power and unyielding endurance toward enduro. Now a familiar face and vibrant voice of the Enduro World Series, Dan’s experience is a firm building block for this exciting new team.
|Riding bikes lets me explore with a touch of escapism. With so many different genres of cycling, there is always something to quench your appetite.—Dan Wolfe
Matt has been racing for the past 11 years. He is the British expert downhill champion, 2x British Enduro Champion, won an EWS stage in Colorado and placed 8th at EWS Zermatt. After a top 15 EWS ranking in 2019 then a season-ending injury in 2021, Matt is back at full strength and up to speed heading into EWS Tweed Valley. Matt divides his time between the UK and France, where he gets to spend quality time in the mountains. His focus, discipline and humble approach are inspiring – we’re thrilled to have him join the Polygon family!
|Biking clears my mind when stressed, it’s a great community and I’m lucky enough to be able to do it every day and call it my job.—Matt Stuttard
Young gun, 22-year-old Brady is based in the stunning South Island of New Zealand. He has been racing for the past 6 years and making a quick name for himself by placing 1st in the 2019 U21 Trophy of Nations and 2nd overall in World Series. He was ranked 1st overall in the 2020 EWS and had a strong entry into Elite Men in 2021 with consistent top 50 results including 12th at EWS La Thuile. A bike mechanic by trade, Brady has been working hard to compete in the Enduro World Series and it is undoubtedly working. He is super-excited to join fellow team-riders Dan Wolfe and Matt Stuttard to complete our Polygon dream team!
|Bikes let me get creative; I love riding down a trail and trying to pop for gaps and hit high lines. It’s the best feeling!—Brady Stone
Polygon Factory Racing’s team sponsors will keep Brady, Matt and Dan feeling fast and fresh throughout the 2022 EWS. DHaRCO
has decked the crew out in casual-looking high-performance kit. BikeYoke
have our riders’ behinds covered with Sagma saddles and super long-drop Revive posts. FSA
will be literally keeping our crew steering, cranking and rolling from stage to stage. Kenda
is keeping our riders gripped to the course and in turn, keeping you gripped to the screen.
Riders: Matt Stuttard, Brady Stone, Dan Wolfe
Video & Photos, Nelson NZ: Henry Jaine
Video & Photos, Finale Ligure, Italy: Alexander Kangaspolygonbikes.com
