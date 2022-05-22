Video: Introducing the Polygon Factory Racing Enduro Team

We're super-excited by bringing such a strong caliber of skilled riders together to form the Polygon Factory Racing team and cannot wait to showcase this new Polygon enduro bike! — Dan Wolfe

Dan is really proud of the team he's been instrumental in helping create

Matt and Dan traveled south to Finale Ligure's jank

Brady's home trails of Nelson, New Zealand offer ideal off-season summer training

Riding bikes lets me explore with a touch of escapism. With so many different genres of cycling, there is always something to quench your appetite. — Dan Wolfe

Matt Stuttard from the UK

Biking clears my mind when stressed, it’s a great community and I’m lucky enough to be able to do it every day and call it my job. — Matt Stuttard

Matt is a tall and powerful racer

Brady is all-style; from his fresh DHaRCO kit to his interpretation of any trail

Bikes let me get creative; I love riding down a trail and trying to pop for gaps and hit high lines. It’s the best feeling! — Brady Stone

Brady's already landed some great results on his proto Polygon at the tail end of NZ's summer