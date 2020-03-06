Video: Introducing the Tribe Rocky Mountain E-Bike Team

PRESS RELEASE: Tribe Rocky Mountain E-Team

Tribe’s D.N.A is strongly tied to enduro racing since the discipline was born. After a couple of victories in Enduro Series French Cup, an EWS crowning in 2016, it’s time for us to fully commit once again, and this time to E-Enduro.Targets are set on E-Enduro Series French Cup, French E-Enduro Championship and, of course, the EWS-E kicking off this year. To achieve these goals, we rely on our fellows from Rocky Mountain Bicycles and the amazing PowerPlay tools they are offering.Driven by our emotional and bold senses, just like the previous years, we decided to choose riders that share the same enthusiasm and values that we do. Lifestyle and team spirit are almost as much important as the goals we try to reach.Levy Batista is a former MX Pro Rider ( 2014 MX1 French Champion ...) recently converted to Enduro MTB with already a second overall title in 2018 from Enduro Series French Cup and also a 6th place in the French National Enduro Championship in 2019.Irénée Menjou has grown behind the handlebars of a DH bike. He’s a kind of meteor in the world of enduro racing that almost swept the title of the Enduro Series French Cup in 2016 for his first racing season ever! After this brilliant achievement, he decided to step back towards other horizons to live his life in the beautiful Pyrenean mountains. Charmed by the profile of electric enduro races, he’s back in business and joins us in this adventure with a real and strong motivation.