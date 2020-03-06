Video: Introducing the Tribe Rocky Mountain E-Bike Team

Mar 6, 2020
by Urge Bike Products  
The Tribe Rocky Mountain PowerPlay E-Team is born !

by urgebikeproducts
Views: 53    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Tribe Rocky Mountain E-Team

Tribe’s D.N.A is strongly tied to enduro racing since the discipline was born. After a couple of victories in Enduro Series French Cup, an EWS crowning in 2016, it’s time for us to fully commit once again, and this time to E-Enduro.

Targets are set on E-Enduro Series French Cup, French E-Enduro Championship and, of course, the EWS-E kicking off this year. To achieve these goals, we rely on our fellows from Rocky Mountain Bicycles and the amazing PowerPlay tools they are offering.



Driven by our emotional and bold senses, just like the previous years, we decided to choose riders that share the same enthusiasm and values that we do. Lifestyle and team spirit are almost as much important as the goals we try to reach.

Levy Batista is a former MX Pro Rider ( 2014 MX1 French Champion ...) recently converted to Enduro MTB with already a second overall title in 2018 from Enduro Series French Cup and also a 6th place in the French National Enduro Championship in 2019.


Irénée Menjou has grown behind the handlebars of a DH bike. He’s a kind of meteor in the world of enduro racing that almost swept the title of the Enduro Series French Cup in 2016 for his first racing season ever! After this brilliant achievement, he decided to step back towards other horizons to live his life in the beautiful Pyrenean mountains. Charmed by the profile of electric enduro races, he’s back in business and joins us in this adventure with a real and strong motivation.




Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Press Releases


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
53164 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
49063 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
47290 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
44135 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37399 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36959 views
Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36750 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
33611 views

3 Comments

  • 1 1
 Really, I mean I thought ebike racing was just a joke and people kept rolling with it, but I guess I was wrong. C'mon, ebikes are just friggin stupid. You don't have to be fit to ride one. You are generally the kind of person who gives mountain bikers a bad wrap because you can't seem to control yourself on the trail. You also decided that you couldn't suffer along with the rest of us. My opinion is if you don't have the physical ability to ride normally and you get an ebike, you shouldn't be allowed to ride. I will allow a few exceptions such as Martyn (or is it Martin?) Ashton or someone with a similar case so long as they get permission from the higher ups. I'm so firmly against them because my local trails had a couch potato say he had a medical issue, got permission, and rode like he was blind. BTW, he didn't have any medical condition.
  • 2 0
 lol
  • 2 2
 First.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008274
Mobile Version of Website