Video: Inverted Carbon Forks & World Cup Winning Suspension - Eurobike 2023

Jun 22, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Day 2 at the 2023 Eurobike Show. Matt Beer checks out Intend's inverted carbon fork, world cup winning electronic suspension, more new suspension from DT Swiss, an electronic dropper post and more.

0:22 - DT Swiss 535 fork and shock
01:34 - Intend inverted carbon fork
03:00 - SR Suntour electronic suspension (Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Dogma)
04:18 - Pinion MGU
05:39 - Fox Speedframe RS helmet
06:49 - Bike Yoke electronic dropper post

DT Swiss 535 fork and shock.

Intend's inverted carbon tubed fork.

SR Suntour electronic suspension on Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Dogma.

A cutaway of Fox's Speedframe RS helmet.

The remote for Bike Yoke's upcoming electronic dropper.

And the wireless electronic post itself.


8 Comments

  • 5 0
 Of all the wireless components out there now, droppers have been the only ones that I would want to invest in at this point due to my tinkering and swapping parts often. That said, the only main option has been the Reverb AXS. After a few issues, never ever a Reverb again. Current bikes have Bike Yokes. I would def give theirs a try if I ever drop that type of $$ on one. Their products are bomb proof and elegant
  • 4 0
 That's by far the cleanest version of an electronic dropper I've seen. My only question is where is the battery?
  • 1 0
 in the base of the post. need to remove to charge.
  • 1 0
 It comes with a tube of personal lube and you need to store the battery... errr... "elsewhere".
  • 1 0
 Carbon USD fork? "Shut up and take my fork guards". lol
