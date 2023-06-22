Watch
Video: Inverted Carbon Forks & World Cup Winning Suspension - Eurobike 2023
Jun 22, 2023
8 Comments
Day 2 at the 2023 Eurobike Show. Matt Beer checks out Intend's inverted carbon fork, world cup winning electronic suspension, more new suspension from DT Swiss, an electronic dropper post and more.
0:22 - DT Swiss 535 fork and shock
01:34 - Intend inverted carbon fork
03:00 - SR Suntour electronic suspension (Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Dogma)
04:18 - Pinion MGU
05:39 - Fox Speedframe RS helmet
06:49 - Bike Yoke electronic dropper post
DT Swiss 535 fork and shock.
Intend's inverted carbon tubed fork.
SR Suntour electronic suspension on Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Dogma.
A cutaway of Fox's Speedframe RS helmet.
The remote for Bike Yoke's upcoming electronic dropper.
And the wireless electronic post itself.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Bike Yoke
DT Swiss
Fox Racing
Intend
Pinion
SR Suntour
Matt Beer
Eurobike 2023
8 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
bman33
(42 mins ago)
Of all the wireless components out there now, droppers have been the only ones that I would want to invest in at this point due to my tinkering and swapping parts often. That said, the only main option has been the Reverb AXS. After a few issues, never ever a Reverb again. Current bikes have Bike Yokes. I would def give theirs a try if I ever drop that type of $$ on one. Their products are bomb proof and elegant
[Reply]
4
0
danielfloyd
(44 mins ago)
That's by far the cleanest version of an electronic dropper I've seen. My only question is where is the battery?
[Reply]
1
0
xy9ine
(21 mins ago)
in the base of the post. need to remove to charge.
[Reply]
1
0
bigtim
(14 mins ago)
It comes with a tube of personal lube and you need to store the battery... errr... "elsewhere".
[Reply]
1
0
AntN
(10 mins ago)
Carbon USD fork? "Shut up and take my fork guards". lol
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
8
therealnobody
(1 hours ago)
Ew, where's the article
[Reply]
3
0
cmi85
(1 hours ago)
See the headline title.....where it says "Video:....." ?
[Reply]
4
1
therealnobody
(58 mins ago)
@cmi85
: I do, but reading that didn't make it not be a video so I commented this
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
