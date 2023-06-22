Video: Inverted Carbon Forks & World Cup Winning Suspension - Eurobike 2023

DT Swiss 535 fork and shock.

Intend's inverted carbon tubed fork.

SR Suntour electronic suspension on Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Dogma.

A cutaway of Fox's Speedframe RS helmet.

The remote for Bike Yoke's upcoming electronic dropper.

And the wireless electronic post itself.

Day 2 at the 2023 Eurobike Show. Matt Beer checks out Intend's inverted carbon fork, world cup winning electronic suspension, more new suspension from DT Swiss, an electronic dropper post and more.0:22 - DT Swiss 535 fork and shock01:34 - Intend inverted carbon fork03:00 - SR Suntour electronic suspension (Tom Pidcock's Pinarello Dogma)04:18 - Pinion MGU05:39 - Fox Speedframe RS helmet06:49 - Bike Yoke electronic dropper post