Powered by Outside

Video: ION Celebrates 10 Years with 'No Straight Lines'

Jul 11, 2024
by ION Surfing Trails  

PRESS RELEASE: ION

With this message we want to share our passion for riding bikes and the stoke for all those living the surfing trails lifestyle. It is an ode to what we believe in at ION, and have been enjoying for the past 10 years.
We are grateful for being part of such a unique spirit with like-minded friends, brands and riders.

This story is a call to keep riding with a playful spirit, to stay away from the ordinary. To look at each opportunity and fuel creativity.

It is an ode to what we believe in, have been enjoying for the past 10 years and we are fueled for many more!


photo
.

photo
photo

Surfing trails is a call to challenge the norm and get dancing with the playful rhythm of the trails, like an ever-changing wave.

It’s a way of navigating your bike on the rough terrains with spontaneity and a playful spirit, turning every trail into a canvas. Transform the canvas with your own imagination and draw your own line with personal style.



photo
.
photo
photo

It is exploring every trail and turn, riding the wave of excitement. With a lock on the action, and with a stoke for the crew that makes every ride a jam. Live in the moment, seeing each opportunity as a chance for self-discovery. Focus on the twist and turns that fuel your creativity and style.


photo
photo


photo
.
default
.


Surfing trails is a call to stay away from the ordinary, as there are no straight lines on this ride.
ion-products.com



photo
.
photo
.


Posted In:
Videos Ion


Author Info:
IONsurfingelements avatar

Member since Feb 26, 2019
19 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
94084 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
47736 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
43310 views
ZF Unveils New Ultra Compact E-Bike Drive Unit - Eurobike 2024
40963 views
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
40331 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34915 views
Eurobike 2024: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 2
34836 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
32977 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 i had a pair of ION shorts, they were the nicest riding shorts i've ever had. they eventually tore due to just being old. i cant remember which ones they were, i miss them dearly







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025008
Mobile Version of Website