Video: ION Celebrates 10 Years with 'No Straight Lines'

PRESS RELEASE: ION

Surfing trails is a call to challenge the norm and get dancing with the playful rhythm of the trails, like an ever-changing wave.



It’s a way of navigating your bike on the rough terrains with spontaneity and a playful spirit, turning every trail into a canvas. Transform the canvas with your own imagination and draw your own line with personal style.



It is exploring every trail and turn, riding the wave of excitement. With a lock on the action, and with a stoke for the crew that makes every ride a jam. Live in the moment, seeing each opportunity as a chance for self-discovery. Focus on the twist and turns that fuel your creativity and style.



Surfing trails is a call to stay away from the ordinary, as there are no straight lines on this ride.

With this message we want to share our passion for riding bikes and the stoke for all those living the surfing trails lifestyle. It is an ode to what we believe in at ION, and have been enjoying for the past 10 years.We are grateful for being part of such a unique spirit with like-minded friends, brands and riders.This story is a call to keep riding with a playful spirit, to stay away from the ordinary. To look at each opportunity and fuel creativity.It is an ode to what we believe in, have been enjoying for the past 10 years and we are fueled for many more!