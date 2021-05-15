Video: Ion Introduces 2021 Footwear Line in 'Between the Laces,' a Full-On Bike Party Edit

May 15, 2021
by ION Surfing Trails  
BETWEEN THE LACES
All the good stories in our sport are built on blood, sweat and gears – and bound by shared experiences.

BETWEEN THE LACES - ION presents new 2021 footwear

by IONsurfingelements
Views: 248    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


We’ve been coming a long way in this sport. Almost everybody started from scratch and made his individual way up larded with ups and downs. A shared experience beats the hell out of a solo triumph – that’s for sure! Further it is safe to say that wherever and whatever you ride, no matter how awesome, crazy or shitty, there’s always one consistent: it is better with a friend by your side!

To support you in the best possible way during your ongoing development, we improved our shoe line-up once more to offer you the perfect shoe for each riding style.

//concept of control

When you see shoes as the only connection to your bike, it’s even more important that you can always trust this connection and that it fits your riding style. It should be protective for riding but also comfortable to wear. No matter what you ride or seek, we are sure to have the right shoe for you!


RASCAL
Clipless Allmountain & Enduro & Downhill

This shoe has many faces. From racing rainy stages to singletrack sunsets and friendly battles – the RASCAL does it all. No matter how far or hard you want to go, this shoe will take you there and back again. Speaking to the different riding styles we aim to identify with both, racers and those who love an all day epic. No matter if you’re looking for power and performance whilst racing or just beautiful landscapes and breathless banter - in the end it’s a different route to the same outcome: an amazing day on the bike!

Key features:

- BOA Fit System L6 for fast, effortless and precise fit
- Rubberized heel cap for added protection
- SupTraction_Rubber Soul CL sole for extra stiffness

Find out more about the new 2021 RASCAL on:


SCRUB
Flatpedal Enduro & Freeride

With this shoe we bring personality to aggressive trail and freeride lines. The SCRUB shoe stands by your side if you’re the kind of person who loves surfing loam lines, blasting berms, pulling off sick tricks or whipping with your buddies at long jump contests. This is where character meets the highest level of mountainbike.

Key features:

- sticky outsole for perfect grip and higher traction on the pedal
- ToeTal_Protection & Pre-Shaped Heel for better protection and more comfort

Find out more about the new 2021 SCRUB on:


SEEK
Flatpedal Freeride & Slopestyle

If you set your aims on dirt jumping, creative riding and the ability to make anywhere your playground, the SEEK will be your perfect companion. This shoe represents the “Can’t stop, won’t stop” mentality of the youth and supports you in making the most at any spot. It takes the spirit next level.

Key features:

- Ankle_Pad with extra padding to protect the lower ankles
- Rubbercup with SupTraction_Rubbercompound Soul FL for the perfect mixture of grip, protection and style

Find out more about the new 2021 SEEK on:




Find out more about the new 2021 footwear range on:


Credits:
Video: Pierre Henni & Mike Hopkins
Photos: Julien Prenez & Mathieu Ruffray



14 Comments

  • 34 0
 Man, it sure would be cool to see photos of the actual shoes themselves.
  • 1 0
 lol I came here for that reason since the cover photo seemed to be one with ankle protection, then there’s no actual shoe pictures, well done marketing team!
  • 3 0
 Between the laces? Not watched the video yet but I’m guessing I’m not going to find my dream flat pedal shoe that DOESN’T have exposed laces to get snagged, come undone and fill with mud every wet ride?
  • 1 0
 We’d like to see the shoes were buyin
Cus we’re not they’re to do the tryin
We like to see if they look cool
Or if they’ll make us look the fool
So in the future
Give us pics
And we wont be such
Pink bike D%#ks
The End
  • 2 0
 You too can have and epic day with the bros doing backflips and throwing shaka's, if you are wearing these shoes. No bad days, ever...
  • 1 0
 Scrub actually looks pretty interesting, I'm curious how well the half lace, half velcro idea works; don't think I've seen that done before but in theory it's an excellent idea
  • 2 0
 Shimano do it on their AM clipless shoes. Worked well for me for ages and its quick on/off
  • 3 1
 I’m not watching a video!
I’m not !
I won’t !
You can’t make me!
I’m not! I’m not! I’m not!!
  • 2 0
 You will
  • 2 0
 It's good. Good vibes throughout.
  • 2 0
 So...uhh...where are the shoes?
  • 1 0
 Wow. That is some rough marketing copy.
  • 1 0
 Was someone in a rush when posting this?!
  • 1 0
 Super expensive Vans wannabees.

