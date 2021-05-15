Video: Ion Introduces 2021 Footwear Line in 'Between the Laces,' a Full-On Bike Party Edit

BETWEEN THE LACES

All the good stories in our sport are built on blood, sweat and gears – and bound by shared experiences.

RASCAL Clipless Allmountain & Enduro & Downhill

Key features:

BOA Fit System L6

Rubberized heel cap

SupTraction_Rubber Soul CL

Find out more about the new 2021 RASCAL on: https://www.ion-products.com/footwear-2021/rascal-select-boa/



SCRUB Flatpedal Enduro & Freeride

With this shoe we bring personality to aggressive trail and freeride lines. The SCRUB shoe stands by your side if you’re the kind of person who loves surfing loam lines, blasting berms, pulling off sick tricks or whipping with your buddies at long jump contests. This is where character meets the highest level of mountainbike.



Key features:



- sticky outsole for perfect grip and higher traction on the pedal

- ToeTal_Protection & Pre-Shaped Heel for better protection and more comfort



Find out more about the new 2021 SCRUB on: https://www.ion-products.com/footwear-2021/scrub-select/



SEEK Flatpedal Freeride & Slopestyle

If you set your aims on dirt jumping, creative riding and the ability to make anywhere your playground, the SEEK will be your perfect companion. This shoe represents the “Can’t stop, won’t stop” mentality of the youth and supports you in making the most at any spot. It takes the spirit next level.



Key features:



- Ankle_Pad with extra padding to protect the lower ankles

- Rubbercup with SupTraction_Rubbercompound Soul FL for the perfect mixture of grip, protection and style



Find out more about the new 2021 SEEK on: https://www.ion-products.com/footwear-2021/seek-amp/







Find out more about the new 2021 footwear range on: https://www.ion-products.com/footwear-2021



Credits:

Video: Pierre Henni & Mike Hopkins

Photos: Julien Prenez & Mathieu Ruffray







We've been coming a long way in this sport. Almost everybody started from scratch and made his individual way up larded with ups and downs. A shared experience beats the hell out of a solo triumph – that's for sure! Further it is safe to say that wherever and whatever you ride, no matter how awesome, crazy or shitty, there's always one consistent: it is better with a friend by your side!To support you in the best possible way during your ongoing development, we improved our shoe line-up once more to offer you the perfect shoe for each riding style.When you see shoes as the only connection to your bike, it's even more important that you can always trust this connection and that it fits your riding style. It should be protective for riding but also comfortable to wear. No matter what you ride or seek, we are sure to have the right shoe for you!