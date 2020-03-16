Video: Ion Introduces New Scrub Flat Pedal Shoes

Press Release: Ion

These flat pedal kicks feature protection against rocks and roots in the toe area and protect your ankles on the crank side.



Developing new shoes is like ever improving your favorite recipe – the base stays the same but you keep fine-tuning the ratio.True to Ion's perfect mixture of grip, durability, usability and style the flat pedal shoes keep evolving. The main ingredient called Pin Tonic 2.0 comes now in a more delicious version to satisfy all those riders hungry for endless runs all day long.The new outsole profile features positive threads in the forefoot and heel area for perfect traction while pushing or carrying your bike.The negative profile, on the other hand, offers the perfect grip and space for the pins while riding. On top, the Suptraction rubber sole got a stickier rubber compound. As grip is just a part of power transmission the very front toe area features a lower shape to get maximum contact on the pedal.We stay true to our defining values of shoe design – it's the shoe's DNA.