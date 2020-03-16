Video: Ion Introduces New Scrub Flat Pedal Shoes

Mar 16, 2020
by ION Surfing Trails  
by IONsurfingelements
Press Release: Ion

Developing new shoes is like ever improving your favorite recipe – the base stays the same but you keep fine-tuning the ratio.

True to Ion's perfect mixture of grip, durability, usability and style the flat pedal shoes keep evolving. The main ingredient called Pin Tonic 2.0 comes now in a more delicious version to satisfy all those riders hungry for endless runs all day long.


The new outsole profile features positive threads in the forefoot and heel area for perfect traction while pushing or carrying your bike.


The negative profile, on the other hand, offers the perfect grip and space for the pins while riding. On top, the Suptraction rubber sole got a stickier rubber compound. As grip is just a part of power transmission the very front toe area features a lower shape to get maximum contact on the pedal.

These flat pedal kicks feature protection against rocks and roots in the toe area and protect your ankles on the crank side.


We stay true to our defining values of shoe design – it's the shoe's DNA.

Discover the full story and collection here: http://www.ion-products.com/bike/scrub



5 Comments

  • 5 0
 I'm looking forwards to the positive review
  • 2 1
 The overall feeling of them is just so comfortable & nice. Already made use of the protection features plenty of times haha (I used the previous model Raid Amp II). Also I never slipped of the pedal and they still look quite good even after a season of riding.
  • 1 0
 There's a lot of space on the soles for pins to not find rubber, unless you're running mega long pins. FiveTen don't look like Vans underneath and for very good reason.
  • 2 0
 Perfect name for a flat pedal shoe
  • 3 3
 These look good! Learning from Vans on how to form undersole.

