Video: Irénée Menjou's Progression from Privateer to Pro

Feb 12, 2022
by French Connexion Racing  


PRIVATEER
TO
PRO

Words: Sunn French Connexion by Alpe d'Huez

After a stunning season in 2021 Irénée is stepping up from the Privateer rank to join the Sunn French Connexion by Alpe d'Huez! This down to earth rider will join EWS veteran Theo Galy and Nans Arnaud for the season 2022 and beyond. Right after signing with him we pay him a visit on his home town near Lourdes in the "haute Pyrénée" and this place is indeed one of the best place to enjoy mountain activity and train for the EWS. Irénée is always on the move and when he is not on his bike you may found him skiing or riding motorbikes or god know doing crazy things in the mountains. He is a pure product of the Pyrenees, and this year, the final of the EWS is also on the Pyrenees. We truly believe that sooner of later, he will become a serious contender for podiums.

Always on the moves hard to catch up with him




