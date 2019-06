Kelan Grant (CRC/Mavic) your 2019 Irish Enduro National Champion.

Senior podium - Kelan Grant 1st, Greg Callaghan 2nd & Killian Callaghan 3rd.

Women podium - Leah Maunsell 1st, Meave Baxter 2nd & Bernie Commins 3rd.

Greg Callaghan is the defending National Champion and wasn't giving it up easily!

Drew Armstrong is the Junior National Champion and had the 3rd fastest time of the day.

Glyn O'Brien on his way to win the M40 category.

Mud, sweat and beers!

The battles have been fought and the Champions have been crowned. Round 3 of the Vitus First Tracks Enduro Cup doubled up as the Irish Enduro Championships and an EWS qualifier. It was all to play for in the battle field of Ravensdale in Co Louth. 5 stages tested riders to their limits but who came out tops!!!Photos: Industry ImageVideo: Redhill Media