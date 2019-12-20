Video: Irish Shredding & Mischief with Mech Monkey

Dec 19, 2019
by Tom Caldwell  
Mech Monkey 2.0

by caldwellvisuals
After last year's escapade with the Irish rally car uplift, we thought we’d change things up for this year's December Mech Monkey video, and go for BBC drama vibes combined with importing a Spaniard inside a crate. Bet you never thought you’d hear that, huh?

The Belfast boys have got a new chap on the team this year, Tommy Magnenat. Everyone seems to call him ‘Happy Tommy’ or ‘Spanish Tommy’. Turns out the lad was born in Argentina of all places before heading to Spain and now calls Northern Ireland home. He’s quite the operator on a bike though... as you'll see.

The usual crew joins Tommy on several days of mischief and shredding down near Wicklow, Djouce and Carrick, Ireland. Pete Davison, A-Horn, Rossi and Fraser complete the team with Carryduff, Dakine, Camerons, and Hugh Drennan as sponsors.

Grab a brew and check out some of the finest riding Ireland has to offer. Oh and a generous dose of mischief from the Mech Monkey Belfast boys. And remember kids, don't go dialling any dodgy numbers in those phone boxes.

Video/Words - Caldwell Visuals

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I think I counted 2 right foot forward riders

