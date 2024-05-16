Would you find an extended helmet visor beneficial? Yes! Can't wait for more brands to make these available.

Yes. I've used a version before and really appreciated it.

No! I would never be caught dead with one.

No. I haven't found the need for one.

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. It's been an action-packed week as we saw the start of the EDR World Cup season in Finale Ligure and we prepare for a World Cup double header for the second round of downhill and enduro this weekend in Poland. This week, Henry graces us with a 2 Min of Tech segment before we chat about our items in the $25 Challenge. We let you know about the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode and round it off with the Trailforks Trail of the Week.0:20 - Latest News7:39 - 2 Min of Tech10:20 - $25 Challenge12:57 - Latest Podcast Episode13:29 - Trailforks Trail of the WeekLet us know what you think of tight liaison times in the Enduro World Cup races in the comments below! Are they too tight to actually witness top-end racing or is enduro about the survival of the fittest and they should be this tight?