Video: Is Enduro "Too Hard" For The Wrong Reasons? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 25

May 16, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. It's been an action-packed week as we saw the start of the EDR World Cup season in Finale Ligure and we prepare for a World Cup double header for the second round of downhill and enduro this weekend in Poland. This week, Henry graces us with a 2 Min of Tech segment before we chat about our items in the $25 Challenge. We let you know about the latest Pinkbike Podcast episode and round it off with the Trailforks Trail of the Week.

0:20 - Latest News
7:39 - 2 Min of Tech
10:20 - $25 Challenge
12:57 - Latest Podcast Episode
13:29 - Trailforks Trail of the Week

Let us know what you think of tight liaison times in the Enduro World Cup races in the comments below! Are they too tight to actually witness top-end racing or is enduro about the survival of the fittest and they should be this tight?

Would you find an extended helmet visor beneficial?







Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina Chappetta Henry Quinney


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,112 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
115645 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2016 Pole Evolink
41496 views
Review: The New Marin Alpine Trail is More Adjustable & Capable Than Ever
37898 views
Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?
34196 views
Bike Check: Jack Moir's Steering Damper Equipped YT Capra - Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
33632 views
Review: Commencal's Meta Power SX Signature Packs a Punch for the Price
33123 views
Bike Check: Marcel Hunt's 27.5" Forbidden Druid Jib Bike
30709 views
Jack Moir to Sit Out Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
29861 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Yes, the tip of my saw is broken...I know!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.056228
Mobile Version of Website