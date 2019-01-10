Video: Is Red Bull Rampage Worth It?

Pinkbike.com
Is Red Bull Rampage worth it for the riders? In 2001 the prize purse for the whole event was $8000 and has since risen to $200,000. But is "worth it" about more than money?
60 Comments
Score
Time
+ 21
sino428
(1 hours ago)
I think people need to get past the contest aspect of it. The event seems to have evolved more into a showcase than a contest. Guy seem more happy just to push themselves and land their run than they are with the standings. It should probably be looked at more like any other way of these riders showcasing their talents, like movie parts, or social media, etc. Its more about the outlet and the exposure it provides them as they make a career. Yes its dangerous, but that's part of the deal if you want to make a living as a freeride mountain biker.
[Reply]
+ 1
BartDM
(43 mins ago)
that is the problem when a sport or an event becomes more mainstream, then people start to talk about many and consider this relationship between money, prizes and risk. But many people, pros, understand freeride in a very different way. let just keep it cool, let's make better score rules, let's keep it the way freeride should be.
[Reply]
+ 3
sewer-rat
(29 mins ago)
Oh and it shows, Brendog definitely got robbed
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(24 mins ago)
@BartDM
: saying that money doesn’t matter as if it was an actual zero issue is like getting into a relationship and saying you don’t care about sex. Yeah, nobody does it for the money but nobody would do it for free. And it’s not about the prize money, it’s about the future contracts and being able to ride the bike for living. If you don’t ride for living, you don’t compete in those events. Romanticizing it is as needed as staying pragmatic. All young couples like to talk about romance... when life hits you, you better be covered. And it will hit you. And dealing with it better be as ecstatic as flying above canyons or you’re in for a rough time.
[Reply]
+ 2
timmyelle
(6 mins ago)
@sewer-rat
: Deaks Rampage edit was a lot of fun to watch.
[Reply]
+ 19
ianswilson815
(1 hours ago)
Well clearly it is worth it to them. Between the money, sponsorship benefits, pride etc. its worth it to them...if it wasn't they wouldn't ride it.
[Reply]
+ 0
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
For the total package, for sure but in strict reference to prize money.... they deserve a lot more. Like a lot of riders out there, I feel the intrinsic value far outweighs the money.
[Reply]
+ 1
RollinFoSho
(55 mins ago)
It's still worth it but everybody knows that the riders should get more prize money and the organizers are looking bad hoarding it all
[Reply]
+ 2
rockchomper
(51 mins ago)
I think Cam MCCUAL said it perfectly!
[Reply]
- 1
iantmcg
(16 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: I think the first place money is fine but I feel like each guy deserves like 20k just for competing.
[Reply]
+ 1
honda50r
(12 mins ago)
They're literally riding bikes for a living. Let's not make everyone the victim here
[Reply]
+ 1
RollinFoSho
(0 mins ago)
The riders could probably produce it all themselves, post all their content on Youtube and make way way more
[Reply]
+ 12
The-mnt-life365
(1 hours ago)
Unpopular opinion: Rampage sucks and its personally my least favorite event of the year. The risk is nowhere even close to the reward for the majority of those competing. Whilst I understand it is Free-ride and it is also a huge opportunity for our sport to gain exposure via big broadcasting it paints an unrealistic general picture of what our sport actually is. I don't wish it would go away, I just wish it wasn't the trademark event for our sport. Also plz bring back Dual Slalom
[Reply]
+ 3
Fix-the-Spade
(30 mins ago)
I haven't watched Rampage since Paul Bas had that awful crash in 2015. With what came out in the aftermath it became apparent that the competitors were all being taken for a ride.
[Reply]
+ 2
bman33
(27 mins ago)
You are not alone
@The-mnt-life365
. And yes, bring back Dual Slalom!
[Reply]
+ 3
Shiny-side-up
Plus
(12 mins ago)
@Fix-the-Spade
: That was a low point for sure and similarly where my interest petered out. Props to team YT for having his back though, which lead to me being able to donate and get a cool bike as a side effect.
#irideforpaul
#mcgazzaforever
[Reply]
+ 5
drew-ross
(16 mins ago)
I think the basic question here is: Are the riders getting paid to compete, or are they competing to get paid? There is a fundamental difference between the two statements. I would say that most pro Downhill or XC riders are not earning the majority of their income from winning events, but rather from team sponsors. To compare, a 1st place in WC DH earns you 3,750 EURO, even the WC overall winner is only getting 10,000 EURO for their efforts. Hard to say how much a Pro Freerider is earning from sponsorship vs contest money, but you can't put all the blame on rampage, i'm sure sponsors are pushing their riders to show up and compete for the exposure as well!
[Reply]
+ 5
AD4M
(58 mins ago)
There are more important things in life than money I suppose. Maybe they're satisfied with the money they get paid along with the pride and glory they get just from completing a Rampage.
[Reply]
+ 4
cerealkilla
(49 mins ago)
It's a catch-22. The potential cost of the life-changing injuries that a rider could suffer in this event can hardly be put into financial terms, and definitely are not reflected in the prize money (especially for those that don't win). So, would increasing the money make it "worth" such risks, or would it just provide an undue incentive for people to participate? Perhaps it is best that the money isn't huge, so that only the fully committed participate. Of course, that means the corporate sponsors get to profit off the event and market around it without sharing the profits with the athletes make the event actually happen. For every athlete that succeeds in the sport, there are dozens more that try and come up short (or botch the landing). Their financial and personal futures can be forever changed in the blink of an eye or a turn of the bars. For context, Red Bull is a $10.4 billion valued business. Interesting conversation.
[Reply]
+ 2
onemanarmy
Plus
(7 mins ago)
You're asking the wrong question. You're asking a bunch of dudes who started hucking off stuff before it was something real. When the early guys started doing this people still looked at you funny when you showed up at the local DJ's on an MTB. And if you tried to explain jumping off 50 foot cliffs no one believed you. So for the guys doing it... yes it's worth it. They're making careers. They're getting paid to do what they love, some better than others. But beyond that they're getting that feeling of doing something very few people can do or have done. And they're still able to walk.
If you notice... the guys questioning the worth or at least quantifying it... are all guys that have been hurt. Ask Paul this same question and see what he says.
To me the question should not be... Is it worth it. The question should be... can we get you more and should we.
Answer to that is yes. It is honestly down right ridiculous that Red Bull has even had to be challenged to raise it to the point they have raised it. Until recently they did not get show up money and the pay outs were next to nothing.
This is Red Bull's most watched event, period. They have very very little expense in producing it in comparison to many other similar events. The riders are doing their own work. The network is in place and so is the established viewership. Now people like Fox or ESPN or whatever are starting to reshow the event. That means they're paying Red Bull for the content.
This needs to be a big pay out event. I think you have to be careful not to go to far with it because you don't want people making stupid choices for the opportunity of earning a million dollars. But paying out the winner say $250k would be warranted. Raising show up amounts, look at what Godziek said in his videos... the foreign guys lose money to show up.
Raise the show up money to $10k and at least triple the pay out to winners, etc. That is still a very very small chunk when compared to what Red Bull is pulling in.
To me it's very similar to the comparison of Boxing and the UFC. Same pay per view numbers, the boxer is making $3m-10m. The UFC guy is making $100k-500k. So who's pocketing the rest. The UFC. They could double their pay outs and still be underpaying people. I think that Rampage is in a similar boat. They can double and triple it and still be underpaying guys but at least they'd be respecting them.
Riders will continue to do it anyways... but that doesn't mean that as an industry we and as a fanbase that we should not be pushing Red Bull to pony up. Especially with their expansion in the camping area, fan zone, etc. They want companies like Ohlins (this years suspension sponsor) to pony up $25k to do that. Run that out to the other sponsors at lower dollar amounts and you're talking about $250k worth of income just from companies wanting logo placement and/or display space. Campers paying, attendees paying, selling swag at a 3-500% profit margin. Etc. They're making stupid money off this.
A direct comparison is the Mavericks surf competition. Back in 2009 they doubled the payout and became the highest paying event in surfing. Here's what Beading the CEO said...
“There really is no amount of money on Earth that could compensate the guys for the risks they take out there at Maverick’s,” Keir Beadling, CEO of Mavericks Surf Ventures, wrote in an e-mail, “and I honestly believe they’d surf in the contest with no prize purse. Many of them have said as much."
That is exactly what we're talking about here. Will they do it. Yup. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't get paid a reasonable amount to do it.
So.... in short.... you're asking the wrong question so that you can get the answer you want. You get riders to say... yes it's worth it and you get amo to use when you don't pay what you should/could. All this video did was ask a predictable question to get predictable answers to get people to forget about the issue.
So start asking the right questions and start getting the right answers.
[Reply]
+ 2
Mr-Fisher
(15 mins ago)
Every year two or three people die at the Isle of Man. Life is not to be lived in a cotton box. Hopefully an air bag spine protector can be created. This event is just getting bigger. It totally curls my toes just watching it. I wish I could do it ,it would be living big.
[Reply]
+ 4
tgent
(1 hours ago)
Lol well that was a big mystery. Of course not, and like every single one said they don't do it for the money. I do wish they'd get paid more though!
[Reply]
+ 5
kookseverywhere
(1 hours ago)
I guess in the winter Pinkbike needs to resort to posting click-baity opinion pieces
[Reply]
- 1
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(13 mins ago)
We're too biased to have a credible opinion here either way—we love watching but hate to watch our friends take slams. That's why we asked them... You don't think it's worth taking to athletes about this stuff?
[Reply]
+ 2
GypsyTears
(53 mins ago)
I still think they should separate each of the pros runs with an amateur rider. It will do two things. Shows the crowds how difficult and gnarly the terrain actually is. And second, the blood bath coming down the mountain from the amateur riders will moisten up the ground reducing all the dust and making each of the landings perfect for the pro riders.
[Reply]
+ 2
NinetySixBikes
(40 mins ago)
To put it into perspective; the winner of the Superbike TT on the Isle of Man gets `£20.000
For that he has to race a distance of 226 miles while averaging 135mph on narrow public roads. (That's 364km at 227km/h for the rest of the world)
[Reply]
+ 1
jv86416
(4 mins ago)
I get that it is the riders' choice to compete and they do it for the love of the sport, but that doesn't change the fact that they are getting taken advantage of. It is on NBC and it is one of the most popular televised events on Red Bull TV. It's a similar situation to how Tour de France riders get shafted when it comes to the television rights and revenues. Rider's should form a union. Also, the builders get next to nothing for their hard work.
[Reply]
+ 1
MAX1MXS
(25 mins ago)
These guys are riding this shit and sending it regardless...so I'd say the prize money is just an added bonus to stomping a kick ass run. I mean obviously the competitors want to stand on the top step, and the $$ is rad and all, but I'd venture to say they're not primarily out there for the coin! Don't get me wrong, I love watching Rampage but the media circus is getting ridiculous. Just give me Cam, and his mic and a dozen cameras to cover all angles of all runs and kick the rest to the curb.
[Reply]
+ 1
Bomadics
(47 mins ago)
Statistically riding in Rampage is probably safer than driving, we all risk death to run downtown for a cup of coffee, for $65,000 I would risk it. I mean if you get invited, you ain't exactly a slouch on the old bike!
[Reply]
+ 1
pmhobson
(16 mins ago)
Eek. There's no way, even with the level of injuries that have happened at Rampages that this is true.
Making the huge leap that it was true, this claim would be predicated upon such extreme sampling bias (99.99th percentile athletes vs basically the general population), that it'd go straight into the "nonsense" bin.
[Reply]
+ 1
Almazing
(35 mins ago)
I don't really think it's about the money for the top riders. More for notoriety than anything. The money is just a plus. Or just enough to cover the crew, expenses, and logistics.
[Reply]
+ 2
judgerider348
(49 mins ago)
Sure is! And if you don't think it is, then get out of the way you old fart! There is a young kid right behind you willing to do it!
[Reply]
+ 1
CaliCol
(7 mins ago)
I have always been amazed with it because I could never do anything like that. I can care less about the competition aspect as I don’t watch crankworx or other slope style events. Rampage for me is all about the awe factor
[Reply]
+ 3
rocky-mtn-gman
(53 mins ago)
file this under the "existential questions white people can afford to ask" column?
[Reply]
+ 1
Vaclav
(55 mins ago)
I think we need to know more about each rider's potential winnings. Don't some sponsors pony up a significant matching dollar amount for winning an event? That must be true of Rampage.
[Reply]
+ 2
TerrapinBen
(46 mins ago)
I'm sure riders get a pyacheck from their sponsor just for showing up, but that doesn't seem like it's anybodys business beyond the rider and sponsor.
[Reply]
+ 2
taquitos
(43 mins ago)
@TerrapinBen
: In the world of other sports contracts are generally disclosed.
[Reply]
+ 2
TerrapinBen
(37 mins ago)
@taquitos
: I suppose you're right, but I guess I should have been more clear and said who cares? I have better things to worry about than how a professional athlete - who I have no relation to beyond admiration for their bike riding prowess - is getting compensated to entertain and preform.
[Reply]
+ 3
bmxsc
(1 hours ago)
I mean some do it for fun right?
[Reply]
+ 0
trjoedave
(1 hours ago)
I’d do it for 8k!
Lol
I’d never win, maybe make it down the Mtn rubbers down on a lucky day, but definitely nothing like the pros!
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(1 hours ago)
How much money is glory worth?
[Reply]
+ 1
Twoplanker110
(35 mins ago)
This was absolutely great......thanks for stuff like this Pinkbike. I think Cam at the end had the best explanation.
[Reply]
+ 1
Schralpedrubber
(44 mins ago)
Watching Cam talk about it in the freaking shoulder brace makes my gimped shoulder twinge and my stomach turn a little....
[Reply]
+ 2
MTBBOY64
(51 mins ago)
Do it for the adrenaline! Though, I would never have the bravery!
[Reply]
+ 1
Santamtnbiker
(17 mins ago)
If you really want adrenaline do it on a unicycle!
[Reply]
+ 1
IntoTheEverflow
(26 mins ago)
For some it might be worth it. But many get robbed.
[Reply]
+ 0
gamonoso
(44 mins ago)
I take more risk sitting in front of my computer and struggling to anxiety to ride
[Reply]
+ 1
nightfox
(58 mins ago)
That's an interesting subject for sure. Definitely not for the money.
[Reply]
+ 1
sewer-rat
(28 mins ago)
Brendog got historically robbed
[Reply]
+ 1
H3RESQ
(43 mins ago)
Simple answer, No. more in depth answer, HELL NO.
[Reply]
+ 1
sewer-rat
(30 mins ago)
So it’s close!
[Reply]
+ 1
socalbomber
(1 hours ago)
I would do it for 200K
[Reply]
+ 1
tgent
(1 hours ago)
That's total event, $65k is for first which is pitiful.
[Reply]
+ 1
giantkeeper
(51 mins ago)
@tgent
: There are a lot of people on this board that don't make that in a year. And they have to report to the office 260 days of said year.
[Reply]
+ 1
konacyril
(48 mins ago)
@tgent
: Yes and don't forget many riders will split that with their dig crew so its just loose change really !
[Reply]
+ 1
enger
(47 mins ago)
@giantkeeper
: hopefully their job doesn't paralyze them in the process
To a general rider a crash there would be devastating
Those guys that enter rampage are one tough customer
[Reply]
+ 1
tgent
(36 mins ago)
@giantkeeper
: That's a truly awful comparison. I am not at risk of dying/being paralyzed/breaking bones/dying at my job, and in the unlikely event that I do, my work will pay me 80% of my salary for the rest of my life. These guys get hurt, they get a thank you.
[Reply]
+ 1
MAX1MXS
(23 mins ago)
@tgent
: they do it for the love of doing it, the event just gives a consolidated stage for all competitors to show their skillz. They all know the risks that come with the sport both physically and financially.
[Reply]
+ 0
giantkeeper
(21 mins ago)
@tgent
: Interesting. You risk this every time you get in the car.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
No.
[Reply]
If you notice... the guys questioning the worth or at least quantifying it... are all guys that have been hurt. Ask Paul this same question and see what he says.
To me the question should not be... Is it worth it. The question should be... can we get you more and should we.
Answer to that is yes. It is honestly down right ridiculous that Red Bull has even had to be challenged to raise it to the point they have raised it. Until recently they did not get show up money and the pay outs were next to nothing.
This is Red Bull's most watched event, period. They have very very little expense in producing it in comparison to many other similar events. The riders are doing their own work. The network is in place and so is the established viewership. Now people like Fox or ESPN or whatever are starting to reshow the event. That means they're paying Red Bull for the content.
This needs to be a big pay out event. I think you have to be careful not to go to far with it because you don't want people making stupid choices for the opportunity of earning a million dollars. But paying out the winner say $250k would be warranted. Raising show up amounts, look at what Godziek said in his videos... the foreign guys lose money to show up.
Raise the show up money to $10k and at least triple the pay out to winners, etc. That is still a very very small chunk when compared to what Red Bull is pulling in.
To me it's very similar to the comparison of Boxing and the UFC. Same pay per view numbers, the boxer is making $3m-10m. The UFC guy is making $100k-500k. So who's pocketing the rest. The UFC. They could double their pay outs and still be underpaying people. I think that Rampage is in a similar boat. They can double and triple it and still be underpaying guys but at least they'd be respecting them.
Riders will continue to do it anyways... but that doesn't mean that as an industry we and as a fanbase that we should not be pushing Red Bull to pony up. Especially with their expansion in the camping area, fan zone, etc. They want companies like Ohlins (this years suspension sponsor) to pony up $25k to do that. Run that out to the other sponsors at lower dollar amounts and you're talking about $250k worth of income just from companies wanting logo placement and/or display space. Campers paying, attendees paying, selling swag at a 3-500% profit margin. Etc. They're making stupid money off this.
A direct comparison is the Mavericks surf competition. Back in 2009 they doubled the payout and became the highest paying event in surfing. Here's what Beading the CEO said...
“There really is no amount of money on Earth that could compensate the guys for the risks they take out there at Maverick’s,” Keir Beadling, CEO of Mavericks Surf Ventures, wrote in an e-mail, “and I honestly believe they’d surf in the contest with no prize purse. Many of them have said as much."
That is exactly what we're talking about here. Will they do it. Yup. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't get paid a reasonable amount to do it.
So.... in short.... you're asking the wrong question so that you can get the answer you want. You get riders to say... yes it's worth it and you get amo to use when you don't pay what you should/could. All this video did was ask a predictable question to get predictable answers to get people to forget about the issue.
So start asking the right questions and start getting the right answers.
For that he has to race a distance of 226 miles while averaging 135mph on narrow public roads. (That's 364km at 227km/h for the rest of the world)
Making the huge leap that it was true, this claim would be predicated upon such extreme sampling bias (99.99th percentile athletes vs basically the general population), that it'd go straight into the "nonsense" bin.
Lol
I’d never win, maybe make it down the Mtn rubbers down on a lucky day, but definitely nothing like the pros!
To a general rider a crash there would be devastating
Those guys that enter rampage are one tough customer
Post a Comment