Video: Is The Season Over Before It Started? - The Privateer: Walk The Talk Episode 2

THE PRIVATEER: WALK THE TALK
EPISODE 2
Ben and the team make their way south on the hunt for those crucial UCI points. After a hectic week of racing and suspension testing, their trip is cut short due to the spread of COVID-19. Is the season over before it even started?Video by sleeper.co.
We'd like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sponsors who supported this project. The current situation surrounding future races is unclear due to threat of COVID-19. We’ll stay agile and create the best series possible while taking measures to minimize risk. We’re pulling for the race season to still take place in some way this year, and look forward to seeing Ben test himself against the best.
3 Comments
Post a Comment