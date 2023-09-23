Video: Dawid Czekaj Hits Rowdy Jump Line in 'Levitation'

Sep 23, 2023
by Aleksander Osmałek  

photo

Words: Aleksander Osmałek

photo

Once a year we try to make something different than another IG Reel Video or piece of varial content. When I saw the Dirtzilla trail being built in Bike Park Koprivna, I couldn't believe that it would be available for everyone to ride. European Bike Parks are gaining new youth by moving away from DH/Enduro tracks in favor of flow trails and jump lines! Nothing like this will probably ever be built in Poland, but fortunately, our Czech neighbors have a lot of cool trails to offer. When the trail was opened, we immediately went there with Dawid Czekaj and our small crew to make this unique edit! Enjoy!

The Crew

Rider: Dawid Czekaj
Cinematography/Edited: Aleksander Osmałek
Cable Cam: Piotr Seweryn
FPV: Kacper Spławiński



photo


photo
photo

photo
photo
photo



photo
2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Was I the only one expecting something different based on the red stripe thumbnail. I was thinking it was going to be a video of hitting that jump line at night with a red headlamp, leaving a red streak behind. Not complaining, just saying the thumbnail threw my expectations.
  • 1 0
 Awesome style!!





