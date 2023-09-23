Video: Dawid Czekaj Hits Rowdy Jump Line in 'Levitation'

Once a year we try to make something different than another IG Reel Video or piece of varial content. When I saw the Dirtzilla trail being built in Bike Park Koprivna, I couldn't believe that it would be available for everyone to ride. European Bike Parks are gaining new youth by moving away from DH/Enduro tracks in favor of flow trails and jump lines! Nothing like this will probably ever be built in Poland, but fortunately, our Czech neighbors have a lot of cool trails to offer. When the trail was opened, we immediately went there with Dawid Czekaj and our small crew to make this unique edit! Enjoy!