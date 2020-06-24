Video: Is This the Ultimate Bike Washing Machine?

Jun 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesThe worlds most ridiculous bike wash is complete and it actually works! Homemade custom bike wash for any bike! It's crazy!

Welcome back to the final piece of the puzzle, the giant rotating bike wash! I've never built one of these before and I'm pretty sure not many other people have....but its a fully rotating cylindrical water spraying pre-cleaning bike washer plus other contraptions!

To be fair my bike was clean before I built this, onwards and upwards! haha!King of Spades


Posted In:
Videos


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 No way can instant Nescafe be classed as "coffee"... It's closer to hot used dirty dish water than coffee....
  • 1 0
 ha ha, awesome. No wonder FA grows in that corner of the garden, the 6 gallon of washing up liquid has seen to that:-)
  • 1 0
 That is pretty epic.
  • 1 0
 That ain’t coffee.

