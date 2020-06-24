Video: Is This the Ultimate Bike Washing Machine?

The worlds most ridiculous bike wash is complete and it actually works! Homemade custom bike wash for any bike! It's crazy!



Welcome back to the final piece of the puzzle, the giant rotating bike wash! I've never built one of these before and I'm pretty sure not many other people have....but its a fully rotating cylindrical water spraying pre-cleaning bike washer plus other contraptions!



To be fair my bike was clean before I built this, onwards and upwards! haha! — King of Spades