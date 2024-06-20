Video: Is This What It Takes To Win Races Now?

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. This week's episode includes a lengthy conversation about the latest and hottest topic in mountain biking...electronic suspension! Who does it serve? Dario takes us through a 2 Min of Tech segment where he discusses RockShox's Flight Attendant trail suspension and then we talk wheels after a few too many Recreational Wrecks have gotten the better of some carbon rims.0:39 - 2 Min of Tech3:57 - Latest News11:14 - Recreational Wrecks17:13 - Podcast RecapWhat are your thoughts on electronic suspension? Will you be adding this technology to your bike?