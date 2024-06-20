Powered by Outside

Video: Is This What It Takes To Win Races Now?

Jun 20, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. This week's episode includes a lengthy conversation about the latest and hottest topic in mountain biking...electronic suspension! Who does it serve? Dario takes us through a 2 Min of Tech segment where he discusses RockShox's Flight Attendant trail suspension and then we talk wheels after a few too many Recreational Wrecks have gotten the better of some carbon rims.

0:39 - 2 Min of Tech
3:57 - Latest News
11:14 - Recreational Wrecks
17:13 - Podcast Recap

What are your thoughts on electronic suspension? Will you be adding this technology to your bike?

Do you carry tools and a tube on your rides incase of a flat tire?







Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Weekly Show Christina Chappetta Dario DiGiulio


 OneUp EDC Pump/Tools, Tire Plugs & CO2.

No Tube..... where I ride the inside of my tires quickly look like the the backside of a hedgehog. Tube is pointless.
 I will not add any electronics to my bike, ever.
 *I was wrong







