Video: Is Top Of The World The Most Famous Trail in the World?

Top of the World has become synonymous with Whistler Bike Park - no trip is complete until you've taken on this mythical beast. Over 5000m of descent taking in countless different trails and every type of terrain imaginable. Races are won and lost on this 20 minute stage that is the ultimate test of mind, body and bike. On the eve of round six of the Enduro World Series, where riders will drop in to Top of the World as the final stage of the race, the EWS ask - is this the most famous trail in the world?