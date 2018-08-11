VIDEOS

Video: Is Top Of The World The Most Famous Trail in the World?

Aug 11, 2018
by Enduro World Series  

Top of the World has become synonymous with Whistler Bike Park - no trip is complete until you've taken on this mythical beast. Over 5000m of descent taking in countless different trails and every type of terrain imaginable. Races are won and lost on this 20 minute stage that is the ultimate test of mind, body and bike. On the eve of round six of the Enduro World Series, where riders will drop in to Top of the World as the final stage of the race, the EWS ask - is this the most famous trail in the world?

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


Must Read This Week
Review: Marzocchi Bomber Z1 Fork
57224 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
53896 views
Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er
53635 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
51823 views
First Ride: Polygon's New XquarOne DH
51470 views
RockShox's Electronic Wireless Dropper Post - Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
44467 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
41356 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
38655 views

12 Comments

  • + 12
 No. A-line. Not even a question.
  • + 3
 5000m of descent eh? That puts the peak of whistler over 17,000 feet. #deadwrong
  • + 1
 They didnt say 5000m vertical descent. The trail is a bit over 5km long. Poorly / strangely written for sure, not dead wrong just dumb
  • + 3
 A-Line?
  • + 2
 A Line for days....then maybe Dirt Merchant?
  • + 1
 I think ToTW is 5000 feet descent, not 5000m.
  • + 0
 Slick rock was cool until they put in all those uphills.
  • + 0
 The rampage site is the most well known, imo
  • + 1
 A Line for the win.
  • - 1
 Aline most famous flow trail. totw most famous tech trail
  • - 2
 A line no doubt
  • - 1
 A line. No question

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025094
Mobile Version of Website