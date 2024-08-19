Powered by Outside

Video: Is Your "Popular" Tire Choice Holding Back Your Full Potential While Riding?

Aug 19, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Each year, on the opening weekend of Whistler Bike Park, we survey the crowd and see what components they are choosing to run. Year after year, about half of the riders settle on the same combination of tires which is actually quite odd considering how many tire models are available on the market. Why is this? Could they possibly be better served by choosing to run a more specialist combination of tires? Christina Chappetta digs into 3 different tire setups and tries to find out where each of them shines as well as where they are lacking.


This video is presented by Maxxis Tires

photo

photo
Putting different tire combinations to the test on some mighty steep terrain.

There are 3 different tire combinations in today's video that we discuss from lighter, fast rolling to heavier, burley options. Christina puts them up against each other in 3 different terrain settings to better understand how her riding style could be better supported by the appropriate tire choice.

photo
photo

What do you look for in the ultimate tire combination for where you ride?



Posted In:
Videos Sponsored Maxxis Christina Chappetta


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,171 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far
124569 views
LoopsDrive is a Fully External Tension-Based Hub System
47003 views
Review: The Rocky Mountain Altitude C90 Has Impressive Grip & Adjustability, But Isn't the Easiest to Work On
44047 views
Pinkbike Poll: Is Your Mountain Bike Tire Choice Practical, Aspirational, or Delusional?
35559 views
Interview: Bryn Atkinson & Shimano Product Manager Nick Murdick on Developing Drivetrains, Feedback, & Gearboxes
30698 views
Öhlins Restructures Its MTB Department Amid Layoffs, Reaffirms Commitment to Racing
28896 views
Video: Ben Cathro Tries To Put An End To Dead Sailors - How NOT to Bike with Ben Cathro
23289 views
Review: Specialized Eliminator / Butcher Tires - Great Performance at a Reasonable Price
23172 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

10 Comments
  • 13 0
 “We went to a local restaurant and over 50% of diners were using a spoon to eat their soup. With so many other forms of cutlery available, could these diners’ ‘popular’ cutlery choice be holding them back? We investigated to find out”
  • 3 0
 To find out we put popular meal choices in a blender and then tested which was fastest to consume with a straw.
  • 1 0
 I am a simple man, the bigger the meal, the better.
  • 2 0
 I for one would like to know what the other 50% were using? was their soup consumed in sandwich form?
  • 1 0
 @ReformedRoadie: easy....bread bowl
  • 6 0
 Easy. Aggressive front tire with a slightly lighter weight casing for grip, faster rolling rear with big side knobs in a heavier casing on the rear for support and durability adjusted for what bike it's on. On my enduro bikes it would be like an Assegai Exo+ front and a dissector double down on the rear. Trail bikes would be The dissector exo+ on the front and a Rekon Exo casing on the rear. Just examples because I usually don't run Maxxis tires.
  • 9 2
 Sooo tired of tyre polls, tread elsewhere please and stop making this a sticky topic, really isn’t that gripping to me
  • 2 0
 (insert pun here)
  • 1 0
 Assegais are so awesome. Especially in maxxgrip DD. However when it came the the brand new one mounted on the front of my new to me enduro bike, It's useless as expired milk when mounted backwards. Make sure your directional tires are mounted the right way.
  • 1 0
 My issue is that all companies have different naming conventions for compounds and casing. I don't want to learn all the new jargon. Ain't nobody got time for that.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.065080
Mobile Version of Website