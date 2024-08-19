Each year, on the opening weekend of Whistler Bike Park, we survey the crowd and see what components they are choosing to run. Year after year, about half of the riders settle on the same combination of tires which is actually quite odd considering how many tire models are available on the market. Why is this? Could they possibly be better served by choosing to run a more specialist combination of tires? Christina Chappetta digs into 3 different tire setups and tries to find out where each of them shines as well as where they are lacking.
There are 3 different tire combinations in today's video that we discuss from lighter, fast rolling to heavier, burley options. Christina puts them up against each other in 3 different terrain settings to better understand how her riding style could be better supported by the appropriate tire choice.