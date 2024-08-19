This video is presented by Maxxis Tires

Putting different tire combinations to the test on some mighty steep terrain.

What do you look for in the ultimate tire combination for where you ride? Decent all-rounder that performs ok in all situations

Cut-spike tires that dig into the loose or loamy dirt

Smoother profile that rolls quickly with less drag

Grippy compounds that provide confidece

Mid-range compound that grips enough but lasts decently long

Hard compounds that last longer

DH casing tires that are harder to damage

Mid-range casing that weights a bit more but protects from punctures

Thinner casing to save weight

Whatever is handed down to me, used or not

Whatever is on sale

Other, Let us know in the comments below! Responses: 299 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Each year, on the opening weekend of Whistler Bike Park, we survey the crowd and see what components they are choosing to run. Year after year, about half of the riders settle on the same combination of tires which is actually quite odd considering how many tire models are available on the market. Why is this? Could they possibly be better served by choosing to run a more specialist combination of tires? Christina Chappetta digs into 3 different tire setups and tries to find out where each of them shines as well as where they are lacking.There are 3 different tire combinations in today's video that we discuss from lighter, fast rolling to heavier, burley options. Christina puts them up against each other in 3 different terrain settings to better understand how her riding style could be better supported by the appropriate tire choice.