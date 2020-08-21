Pinkbike.com
Video: Isabeau Courdurier & Adrien Dailly Prepare for Racing at their Summer Training Camp
Aug 20, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Meet the Lapierre Zipp Collective team during their Sumer camp with the Portes du Soleil.
Lapierre Bikes
Videos
Riding Videos
Adrien Dailly
Isabeau Courdurier
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
btwo
(6 mins ago)
Seriously? Almost a full minute before the riding starts?
[Reply]
