Video: Isabeau Courdurier & Adrien Dailly Prepare for Racing at their Summer Training Camp

Aug 20, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesMeet the Lapierre Zipp Collective team during their Sumer camp with the Portes du Soleil. Lapierre Bikes


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Adrien Dailly Isabeau Courdurier


Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: Which Alternative Suspension Manufacturer Has the Best Chance of Challenging RockShox and Fox's OE Dominance?
76206 views
Updated With Video: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
64816 views
Classified's Wireless Internally-Geared Hub Increases 1x Drivetrain Range by 45%, Doubles the Number of Gears
61012 views
Slack Randoms: Hellish Hail, No Foot Take Offs & Simon Cowell's ‘Ebike’ Injury
46782 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic EVO S-Works - The Most Versatile
46664 views
Field Test: Revel Ranger - It Just Wants to Party
42378 views
Sam Hill to Sit Out 2020 EWS Season Due to COVID Risk
40793 views
Greg Minnaar and Jason Marsh End Successful Partnership After 8 Years and 28 World Cup Podiums
35459 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Seriously? Almost a full minute before the riding starts?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007082
Mobile Version of Website