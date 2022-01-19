Video: Isabeau Courdurier & Adrien Dailly Show Resilience During the 2021 EWS Season

This film follows the Lapierre Zipp Collective team throughout the 2021 Enduro World Series season. It was a difficult year for Isabeau who lost her father just before the start of the season, but also for her teammate Adrien who had a period of doubt after a complicated start to the season."Resilience" shows the importance of the collective in these difficult moments and reveals the will to fight by the two outstanding riders that are Isabeau Courdurier and Adrien Dailly. An emotional film that shows the strengths of these two riders.In tribute to Jean-Luc Courdurier.