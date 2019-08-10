Video: Isabeau Courdurier Bike Check - EWS Whistler 2019

Aug 10, 2019
Frenchwoman Isabeau Courdurier is established as one of the fastest racers in Enduro World Series history. Even by her standards though 2019 has been exceptional - she has won all five rounds and all five Queen stages to take maximum points so far. She began the year on the smaller-wheeled 27.5in Intense Tracer but has now moved to the 29in Carbine. Isabeau’s set up is time-honed, perfectly balanced and features more than a couple of pro touches to ensure that every inch of every stage is maximised.

