Video: Isabeau Courdurier Bike Check - EWS Whistler 2019

Frenchwoman Isabeau Courdurier is established as one of the fastest racers in Enduro World Series history. Even by her standards though 2019 has been exceptional - she has won all five rounds and all five Queen stages to take maximum points so far. She began the year on the smaller-wheeled 27.5in Intense Tracer but has now moved to the 29in Carbine. Isabeau’s set up is time-honed, perfectly balanced and features more than a couple of pro touches to ensure that every inch of every stage is maximised.