Video: Isabeau Courdurier on Nerves, Fun & Her Competition in "Under Pressure"

May 8, 2019
by CamelBak  
Isabeau Courdurier- Under Pressure

by CamelBak
Video: Creatur Agency


It's no argument that Isabeau Courdurier is one of the top EWS racers on the circuit. Dedication, consistency, and world class skill have rewarded her with numerous trips to the podium. The 2019 season comes with a long off-season of training, new challenges, and a start to the season with reigning champion and over all race favorite Cecile Ravanel out due to a devastating injury suffered in training. Isabeau has already proved she has what it takes to reach the top step, but take a look behind the scenes as she goes into the first two rounds with more pressure than ever as the race favorite in Rotorua, New Zealand and Derby, Tasmania.

Isabeau Courdurier- EWS Rotorua

Isabeau on her way to the top step of the first EWS round of the season in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Photo: Kike Abelleira


Isabeau Courdurier- EWS Tasmania Photo by Kike Abelleria

Isabeau tackling one of the narrow rock sections during the Tasmania EWS round.
Photo: Kike Abelleira


Isabeau is featured using the CamelBak Women's Chase Bike Vest.

MENTIONS: @CamelBak


