Video: Isabeau Courdurier To Ride on the Lapierre Zipp Collective

During the past two years with the Enduro Collective, I was able to advance and evolve in an environment that was perfect for me. Despite that, I felt the need to go even further, to evolve and continue to progress. Cédric and I thought about what direction we wanted to take as a next step for our little outfit. Surrounding yourself with the right people is important and I only wanted to join another team if they could give me more confidence and help me progress technically, but without taking themselves too seriously. So we were absolutely thrilled and delighted about the project to merge with the Lapierre team, composed of Adrien, Chloé and Nico. Especially when you know what a good laugh they are, you know that the ambiance is going to be good! That aspect is hugely important; I only perform if I feel comfortable and am having fun on my bike.



Talking of rides, the Spicy Team bike is perfect for me; it is both playful and very dynamic which means that I feel confident riding it. A terrific little bike, strong teammates, two teams that are now one... The Lapierre Zipp Collective is here! And I’m even prouder because Lapierre decided to include two girls in its ranks. Here I am back on a French brand, ready to give it my all for my team and all the partners who are putting their trust in us - ready for battle, but always with a smile. — Isabeau Courdurier