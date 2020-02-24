Video: Isabeau Courdurier To Ride on the Lapierre Zipp Collective

Photos: JB Liautard, Video: The Apertures
The Enduro Collective and the Lapierre team have merged to form the Lapierre Zipp Collective that will feature Isabeau Courdurier, Adrein Dailly and Chloé Gallean as its riders.
Last year the Enduro Collective were racing on Intense frames but as Kilian Bron moved onto Commencal, Isabeau Courdurier and team manager Cedric Carrez have moved into the Lapierre fold for the next 3 years.
The team will be racing on the Nico Vouilloz designed Lapierre Spicy that was unveiled at the the start of last year. Vouilloz will also further be involved in the team as Team Director. This role will see him "providing support at certain races and to help the riders feel comfortable with their Spicys, their technical choices, and the “strategic” approach to the races."
This is the first time we've seen two EWS teams merging and it has produced one of the fastest, youngest and most exciting teams on the circuit. We can't wait to see what the Lapierre Collective brings in 2020.The RidersIsabeau Courdurier
Isabeau Courdurier swept the EWS last year and picked up one of the first-ever EWS World Champs jerseys at the Trophy of Nations in Finale Ligure. At just 25 years old She makes the move over to the Lapierre Collective with her team manager Cedric Carrez and will be hoping to pick off exactly where she left off last year. The 25-year-old racer will have a returning Cecile Ravanel to contend with this year plus a field of women that grows in speed and confidence each year.
|During the past two years with the Enduro Collective, I was able to advance and evolve in an environment that was perfect for me. Despite that, I felt the need to go even further, to evolve and continue to progress. Cédric and I thought about what direction we wanted to take as a next step for our little outfit. Surrounding yourself with the right people is important and I only wanted to join another team if they could give me more confidence and help me progress technically, but without taking themselves too seriously. So we were absolutely thrilled and delighted about the project to merge with the Lapierre team, composed of Adrien, Chloé and Nico. Especially when you know what a good laugh they are, you know that the ambiance is going to be good! That aspect is hugely important; I only perform if I feel comfortable and am having fun on my bike.
Talking of rides, the Spicy Team bike is perfect for me; it is both playful and very dynamic which means that I feel confident riding it. A terrific little bike, strong teammates, two teams that are now one... The Lapierre Zipp Collective is here! And I’m even prouder because Lapierre decided to include two girls in its ranks. Here I am back on a French brand, ready to give it my all for my team and all the partners who are putting their trust in us - ready for battle, but always with a smile.—Isabeau Courdurier
Adrien Dailly
Adrien Dailly has been racing at elite level in the EWS since 2017 but has already established himself as one of the top riders in enduro racing. He engaged in a series-long battle with Sam Hill in his first year in elites and only ceded the title at the final race in Finale Ligure. He spent most of 2018 injured but returned consistently in 2019 with a season that saw him only drop out of the top 10 three times all year and finish fifth in the overall.
|Lapierre has placed their trust in me for five years now. In those five years, I have learnt an enormous amount alongside Nico Vouilloz, and I am truly grateful to him. After two difficult seasons battling to recover from my elbow injury which still bothers me, I am more motivated than ever to turn the page and make a comeback on the EWS stage. What’s more, the arrival of Isabeau and Cédric and the overhaul of the outfit should strengthen the team spirit and breathe new life and energy into a team that was already great, but which, like those before, was among the “small EWS teams”.
One thing is for sure though, having the 2019 World Champion on our team should give us a boost and make us, more than ever, a team to watch out for. And we already get along well; the group is incredibly cohesive and we are all highly motivated and well managed, so I am looking forward to the start of the season. I would like to say a big thank you to Lapierre for continuing to believe in me, despite being one arm down, and to the people at Zipp/Sram for their energy and the resources they put in, not to mention all the other team sponsors of course, without whom none of this would be possible.—Adrien Dailly
Chloe Gallean
25-year-old Chloe Gallean will be taking on a dual role of racer and content manager for the team in 2020 having spent the past three years as an ambassador for Lapierre. This should be her first full season racing for the brand however she has proven herself a consistent top 20 racer in the select EWS races she has competed in in the past. She has a best-ever result of 10th picked up in Millau in 2017.
|The last three years as ambassador at Lapierre have given me the opportunity to diversify, to test myself, and to thrive in the world of mountain biking. I also had the time to work on personal and professional projects, but this year I am going to concentrate 100% on the competition and communication, that is why I will be at every EWS race. And it was a great surprise to find out that our little family was expanding with the arrival of Isabeau and Cédric, because they are people we like and have known for a long time. Having Isa with us is a great plus; her professional and competitive streak will help the team develop, that is for sure. It also has to be said that the “girl power” thing is pretty cool! It is clear that having Adrien and Isa as teammates is a definite advantage for moving forward. I am surrounded by the best! And of course there is Nico Vouilloz and Craig who are an enormous asset to us. I am proud, grateful and happy to continue to represent this French brand alongside this new dream team.—Chloe Gallean
