Video: Isabeau Courdurier's Winning POV from the EWS Tweed Valley Pro Stage
Jun 4, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Former EWS Champ Isabeau Courdurier was on a flyer at EWS Tweed Valley, winning the first Pro Stage of the season!
The Lapierre Zipp Collective rider took the win by less than one second ahead of Ella Conolly, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown on Sunday’s five stages
—
Enduro World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Tweed Valley 2022
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
catweasel
(18 mins ago)
Would love to see her take the full win. Always such a positive personality even bouncing back from adversity
[Reply]
2
0
Vudu74
(13 mins ago)
My women's team got 1and 2nd! She's a rock star and fun to watch. My men team had 0 riders in the top 20.
[Reply]
3
0
kylext
(30 mins ago)
Meditative
[Reply]
