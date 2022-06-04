Video: Isabeau Courdurier's Winning POV from the EWS Tweed Valley Pro Stage

Jun 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFormer EWS Champ Isabeau Courdurier was on a flyer at EWS Tweed Valley, winning the first Pro Stage of the season!

The Lapierre Zipp Collective rider took the win by less than one second ahead of Ella Conolly, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown on Sunday’s five stages Enduro World Series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Would love to see her take the full win. Always such a positive personality even bouncing back from adversity
  • 2 0
 My women's team got 1and 2nd! She's a rock star and fun to watch. My men team had 0 riders in the top 20.
  • 3 0
 Meditative





