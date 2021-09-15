Pinkbike.com
Video: Isak Leivsson's Attempted Backflip on the Final Jump of the World Cup DH Track
Sep 15, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Isak Leivsson's Backflip Attempt
Isak Leivsson attempted a backflip on the final jump of the Snowshoe World Cup track and didn't pull it all the way around, but is an absolute legend for trying anyway. Isak, we're glad you're all right.
Filmed by
@kasen_schamaun
on Instagram.
Posted In:
Videos
DH Racing
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
5 Comments
Score
Time
21
0
HadrienButte
(15 mins ago)
Absolute legend alpha Chad sigma. Build your own bike, go to wc on flat pedals, qualify, flip a wooden long jump with no kick, crash like a boss get up after said huge crash and just walk it off. Grindset
9
0
moraschbichler
(18 mins ago)
Legend.
5
0
Jaib06
(16 mins ago)
Would've made it on the whale tail ; )
All jokes aside, fair f-ing play.
5
1
send-it-bro
(16 mins ago)
Well now we all know who he is, which is probably what he wanted anyway. Still insane
5
0
chrismac
(11 mins ago)
That Kade double sui could also get a post dedication
