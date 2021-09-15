Video: Isak Leivsson's Attempted Backflip on the Final Jump of the World Cup DH Track

Sep 15, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Isak Leivsson's Backflip Attempt

by alicialeggett
Isak Leivsson attempted a backflip on the final jump of the Snowshoe World Cup track and didn't pull it all the way around, but is an absolute legend for trying anyway. Isak, we're glad you're all right.

Filmed by @kasen_schamaun on Instagram.

Videos DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


5 Comments

  • 21 0
 Absolute legend alpha Chad sigma. Build your own bike, go to wc on flat pedals, qualify, flip a wooden long jump with no kick, crash like a boss get up after said huge crash and just walk it off. Grindset
  • 9 0
 Legend.
  • 5 0
 Would've made it on the whale tail ; )

All jokes aside, fair f-ing play.
  • 5 1
 Well now we all know who he is, which is probably what he wanted anyway. Still insane
  • 5 0
 That Kade double sui could also get a post dedication

