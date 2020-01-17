Video: Isla Short on Making it as a Privateer on the World Cup XC Circuit

Jan 17, 2020
by Max Rendall  


In Elite World Cup XCO, performance is everything, but what are the costs? Things are not always quite as they appear, and fulfilling the same dream does not always mean taking the same path.

It takes suffering, sacrifice and most importantly a 'sole mindset' to achieve global success without interference!

This up-close and personal documentary dips into the life of young Scottish rider Isla Short and her 2019 XCO World Cup campaign.



Rider: Isla Short
@Isla_Short

Directed / Edited by Max Rendall
@MaxxRendall @Sleeper.co

Additional Footage by Glen Thomson
@Glenthomsonfilms

Photography by Attention Builders
@AttentionBuilders

Featuring & Additional Photography from Euan Camlin
@euancamlin

