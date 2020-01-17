Video: Isla Short on Making it as a Privateer on the World Cup XC Circuit

In Elite World Cup XCO, performance is everything, but what are the costs? Things are not always quite as they appear, and fulfilling the same dream does not always mean taking the same path.
It takes suffering, sacrifice and most importantly a 'sole mindset' to achieve global success without interference!
This up-close and personal documentary dips into the life of young Scottish rider Isla Short and her 2019 XCO World Cup campaign.
Rider: Isla Short
@Isla_Short
Directed / Edited by Max Rendall @MaxxRendall
@Sleeper.co
Additional Footage by Glen Thomson
@Glenthomsonfilms
Photography by Attention Builders
@AttentionBuilders
Featuring & Additional Photography from Euan Camlin
@euancamlin
