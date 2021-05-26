Video: Island Vibes on Mount Prevost with Elliot Jamieson & Lucas Cruz

Elliot and I have become close friends - we live together and our career paths compliment one another’s. When we're filming it feels almost effortless; just two friends having fun, no pressure, no stress, just good times. The Island Vibes project was extra rad because as teammates, Elliot and Lucas have a strong camaraderie that allows the two to keep the stoke high and build off each other's energy all day long, which just adds to the fun times! — Cole Nelson