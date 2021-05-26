Video: Island Vibes on Mount Prevost with Elliot Jamieson & Lucas Cruz

May 26, 2021
by Norco Bicycles  

Deep in the untamed stands of Black Cottonwood and Western Hemlock, Norco Factory DH Team riders Elliot Jamieson and Lucas Cruz forge a bond on the trails of Mt Prevost, high above the Georgia Strait on Vancouver Island.

And it was all captured by their third musketeer, Cole Nelson.

bigquotesElliot and I have become close friends - we live together and our career paths compliment one another’s. When we're filming it feels almost effortless; just two friends having fun, no pressure, no stress, just good times. The Island Vibes project was extra rad because as teammates, Elliot and Lucas have a strong camaraderie that allows the two to keep the stoke high and build off each other's energy all day long, which just adds to the fun times!Cole Nelson


Photo by Andy Vathis
Photo by Andy Vathis

Photo by Andy Vathis

Photo by Andy Vathis

Photo by Andy Vathis
Photo by Andy Vathis

Photo by Andy Vathis

Photo by Andy Vathis

Photo by Andy Vathis
Photo by Andy Vathis

Photo by Andy Vathis

Photo by Andy Vathis

Photo by Andy Vathis


Riders: Elliot Jamieson and Lucas Cruz
Video: Cole Nelson
Photography: Andy Vathis
Location: Mt. Prevost, Vancouver Island

See more at norco.com

Regions in Article
Mount Prevost

Posted In:
Videos Norco Elliot Jamieson Lucas Cruz


Must Read This Week
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
69811 views
Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver
66317 views
Review: Vorsprung Secus Fork Air Spring Upgrade
50943 views
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
49514 views
Spotted (Again): Prototype High Pivot Cannondale at Darkfest
46887 views
Thought Experiment: This Fantasy Build Is Just A Normal Bike With Parts That Are in Stock
39066 views
Slack Randoms: MTB Industry Trolling, Air Powered Bikes, Near Misses & More
34458 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
32130 views

4 Comments

  • 5 0
 Wait wait wait... did these guys just successfully pull off a red/green bike colorway? Might be an industry first right there!
  • 3 0
 Stunning stuff @norcobicycles Elliot, Lucas, Cole, and Andy tup
  • 2 0
 That was awesome.
  • 1 0
 Pinning boys! What weight spring is Lucas running?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008900
Mobile Version of Website