Video: Island Vibes on Mount Prevost with Elliot Jamieson & Lucas Cruz

Deep in the untamed stands of Black Cottonwood and Western Hemlock, Norco Factory DH Team riders Elliot Jamieson and Lucas Cruz forge a bond on the trails of Mt Prevost, high above the Georgia Strait on Vancouver Island.
And it was all captured by their third musketeer, Cole Nelson.
Riders:
|Elliot and I have become close friends - we live together and our career paths compliment one another’s. When we're filming it feels almost effortless; just two friends having fun, no pressure, no stress, just good times. The Island Vibes project was extra rad because as teammates, Elliot and Lucas have a strong camaraderie that allows the two to keep the stoke high and build off each other's energy all day long, which just adds to the fun times!—Cole Nelson
Elliot Jamieson and Lucas CruzVideo:
Cole NelsonPhotography:
Andy VathisLocation:
Mt. Prevost, Vancouver Island
