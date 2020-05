The fresh turns of "Armuin" trail with a special view of Pietra Ligure next to Finale Ligure

After two month of quarantene is cool to ride some new jump and features builded up during the lockdown

The trails are looking great and we are happy to be able to ride it over and over again.

Pole ambassador and Italian Enduro racer Jack Dodino is riding fresh new jumps and berms on his home trails with a stunning view on the Mediterranean sea.