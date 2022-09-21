Video: Italian Street Trials Ripper Andrea Maranelli in 'Always Late 2'

Here it is! The sequel to the first Always Late edit from Italian street trials ripper Andrea Maranelli.
Always Late 2 sees Andrea take to the streets of Napoli for his next adventure. And as if things couldn't get any more Italian, Andrea has found himself a new job as a pizza delivery rider. Bellissimo!
Aiming for those 5 star ratings (and generous customer tips), Andrea gaps, hops and hucks his way through the streets to try and get ahead of those pesky estimated arrival times and to make sure every pizza reaches his customers piping hot.
So, sit back, maybe grab a slice of Neapolitan Pizza, and enjoy!
Riding:
|It was so much fun working on this project. Huge thanks to all the guys in Napoli that made this possible. Such a cool city, with a ton of awesome spots to ride.—Andrea Maranelli
Andrea Maranelli @Andrea _MaranelliMain camera:
Enrico Andreis @EnrikuiSecond camera:
Marius Prell @MariusprellPhotos:
Enrico Andreis @EnrikuiDrone:
Patrizio LombardiEdit:
Marius Prell @MariusprellProducer:
Andrea MaranelliSponsors: Canyon
, Schwalbe, Sick Series, Leatt, All Mountain Style, Canyon, Athena, Crankbrothers, Technomousse.Support:
Redbull, Mad56
