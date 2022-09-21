Video: Italian Street Trials Ripper Andrea Maranelli in 'Always Late 2'

Sep 21, 2022
by Canyon  

Here it is! The sequel to the first Always Late edit from Italian street trials ripper Andrea Maranelli.

Always Late 2 sees Andrea take to the streets of Napoli for his next adventure. And as if things couldn't get any more Italian, Andrea has found himself a new job as a pizza delivery rider. Bellissimo!

Aiming for those 5 star ratings (and generous customer tips), Andrea gaps, hops and hucks his way through the streets to try and get ahead of those pesky estimated arrival times and to make sure every pizza reaches his customers piping hot.

So, sit back, maybe grab a slice of Neapolitan Pizza, and enjoy!

Brace yourself Napoli. Andrea is about to start his shift

bigquotesIt was so much fun working on this project. Huge thanks to all the guys in Napoli that made this possible. Such a cool city, with a ton of awesome spots to ride.Andrea Maranelli


Always pinning it. But always late. How...?
Could be something to do with the jibs?


Andrea got a serious bike upgrade from the first Always Late edit.
A fresh Canyon Spectral. Prego.

Ciao Napoli. You were rad!


Riding: Andrea Maranelli @Andrea _Maranelli
Main camera: Enrico Andreis @Enrikui
Second camera: Marius Prell @Mariusprell
Photos: Enrico Andreis @Enrikui
Drone: Patrizio Lombardi
Edit: Marius Prell @Mariusprell
Producer: Andrea Maranelli
Sponsors: Canyon, Schwalbe, Sick Series, Leatt, All Mountain Style, Canyon, Athena, Crankbrothers, Technomousse.
Support: Redbull, Mad56

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 reale nice, top bike skills and cool drone shots very well applied. one of the best bike videos since a long time
  • 1 0
 This would be impressive without the giant thing on his back. awesome vid.





