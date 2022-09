Video: Italian Street Trials Ripper Andrea Maranelli in 'Always Late 2'

Brace yourself Napoli. Andrea is about to start his shift

It was so much fun working on this project. Huge thanks to all the guys in Napoli that made this possible. Such a cool city, with a ton of awesome spots to ride. — Andrea Maranelli

Always pinning it. But always late. How...? Could be something to do with the jibs?

Andrea got a serious bike upgrade from the first Always Late edit. A fresh Canyon Spectral . Prego.

Ciao Napoli. You were rad!

