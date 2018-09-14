Video: It's A Whole New Challenge to Ride Your Favourite Trails in the Dark

I know my local trail network here in Sherbrooke, Quebec (Mont-Bellevue) really well. Riding it in the dark has made it new again to me. Different light paints an entirely different scene. I challenged myself to riding my favorite parts of trails in the dark. After a while I recognized some creative opportunities with the whole vibe and looks around night riding, and decided to shoot a couple of clips.As the days are getting shorter and shorter, time to ride in daylight is shrinking. I used Light and Motion SECA enduro lights for the making of this video, and it has been awesome to realize that I could ride pretty much the same stuff that I ride in broad daylight!Did you know we lose about 5 minutes of daylight every day right now?It's a whole new challenge. What defines a thing is its context.