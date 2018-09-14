VIDEOS

Video: It's A Whole New Challenge to Ride Your Favourite Trails in the Dark

Sep 14, 2018
by Simon Drouin  

I know my local trail network here in Sherbrooke, Quebec (Mont-Bellevue) really well. Riding it in the dark has made it new again to me. Different light paints an entirely different scene. I challenged myself to riding my favorite parts of trails in the dark. After a while I recognized some creative opportunities with the whole vibe and looks around night riding, and decided to shoot a couple of clips.

Shot by J rome Guay

As the days are getting shorter and shorter, time to ride in daylight is shrinking. I used Light and Motion SECA enduro lights for the making of this video, and it has been awesome to realize that I could ride pretty much the same stuff that I ride in broad daylight!

Shot by J rome Guay

Did you know we lose about 5 minutes of daylight every day right now?

Shot by J rome Guay

It's a whole new challenge. What defines a thing is its context.

Shot by J rome Guay


Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
120567 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
80478 views
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
60978 views
First Ride: Yeti's New SB130
52611 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
50716 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
48318 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
46305 views
Results: Lenzerheide XCO World Championships 2018
44831 views

12 Comments

  • + 5
 If you are a reasonably skilled rider, riding in the dark is better then daylight. With a smaller window of vision due to the light, I've noticed friends riding lines that they tend not to during the day because they don't have the ability to see the other lines. I'd recommend at least 1,000 lumen combination between headlamp and bar lamp. Get out and ride!
  • + 4
 I actually hit a larger step down in the dark that freaked me out for years. So much easier when you can't see how far away the landing is lol.
  • + 2
 99% of my mountain bike riding is done in the dark.
Even in the summer I only get twilight for a few rides, as family commitments meant I'm always riding after 9pm.
I find it way more exciting, and gives and added level of focus that you can't ever get riding in daylight.
Head mounted is a must,as you have to be able to illuminate where your going, and that's not always where the bars are pointing.
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: ahah maybe that's how Rampage lines should be tested then !
  • + 1
 @simondrouin: even Id compete if it was pitch black out
  • + 6
 The best part is the moving shadows and how they mess with your brain....
  • + 4
 or seeing a pair of eyes glint at you from the undergrowth...
  • + 6
 Or being followed by warewolves. Even though you know they dont exist they are always there, on every night ride, ready to eat you if you fall. Oh and the sasquatch that always hides behind the trees. Yeah f%#k him too.
  • + 1
 Always takes a few rides for me to adjust to night rides, but once I do it is so much fun. Solo night rides probably aren’t the safest thing but it’s an awesome experience. Careful of skunks though, they are worse than hikers.
  • + 4
 This is especially awesome when your local trails tend to be crowded. Getting them all to yourself is nice.
  • + 2
 Yes! Yeeees! It's such a thrill riding in the dark! And riding trails blind in the dark is quite trippy
  • + 2
 My challenge right now is just to get my tubeless to work let alone ride in the dark...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024925
Mobile Version of Website